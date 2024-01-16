January 16, 2024 at 10:24 am EST

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 15, 2024:

FTSE MIB

Capital Fund Management raises short on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 0.62 percent from 0.52 percent

Marshall Wace cuts short on Saipem to 1.55% from 1.61%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV raises short on Fincantieri to 0.60% from 0.52%

Citadel Advisors cuts short on Industrie De Nora to 0.79% from 0.80%

Marshall Wace cuts short on OVS to 1.29% from 1.39%

Marshall Wace cuts short on Saras to 1.07% from 1.18%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

Citadel Advisors raises short on doValue to 0.53% from 0.48%

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

