OVS S p A : 1Q23 FINANCIAL RESULTS Presentation

On 15 June 2023, at 15:00 local time (CEST), a conference call will take place during which the main results for the period ended 30 April 2023 will be presented.
The conference call may be joined by dialing +39 02 8020911 from Italy, +44 1 212818004 from the UK, +1 718 7058796 from the USA (and +39 02 8020927 for journalists).
Q1 2023 Financial results, 14 June 2023
AGENDA
Q1 2023 Financial results
Outlook
Appendix
Q1 2023 Financial results
OVS maintains a strong momentum thanks to excellent quarterly results
Net sales
€336.5m
+12.2% vs. Q1 2022
EBITDA
€27.5m
+36.3% vs. Q1 2022
EBIT
€11.7m
+107.1% vs. Q1 2022
Net Debt
€250.9m
vs. 265.1m as of 30 Apr 2022
Net Sales €336.5m, +12.2% compared to Q1 2022, mainly due to the excellent like-for-like performance in a context of growth in stores' traffic. All brands reported a positive trend;
Market shareincreases at 9.5%;
AdjustedEBITDA €27.5m, +36.3% compared to Q1 2022, 8.2% on Net sales increasing from 6.7% of Q1 2022, due to a leverage effect generated by higher sales and a solid gross margin;
AdjustedEBITDA LTM May 22 - Apr 23 €187.5m, +€7.3m compared to FY2022;
AdjustedEBIT €11.7m, +107.1% compared to Q1 2022;
AdjustedNet debt €250.9m and Leverage ratio of the last twelve months down to 1.23x compared to 1.70x of 30 April 2022;
Year-to-datesales are increasing despite the month of May characterized by unfavourable weather conditions.
Q1 2023 Financial results, 14 June 2023
Q1 2023 Key income statement items
Strong increase in EBITDA generated by the operating leverage: higher sales at a solid gross margin
• Net sales €336.5m, +12.2% compared to Q1 2022, mainly
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Change
Change %
thanks to the increase in the like-for-like perimeter and a
€m
context of growth in stores' traffic;
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
• EBITDA €27.5m, +€7.3m compared to Q1 2022, thanks to the
Net Sales
336.5
299.9
36.6
12.2%
operational leverage of higher sales at solid gross margin;
EBITDA margin increases by 144 ppt to 8.2%, reducing the
EBITDA
27.5
20.1
7.3
36.3%
seasonal gap of Q1 vs. year average;
EBITDA%
8.2%
6.7%
+144ppt
EBIT
11.7
5.7
6.1
107.1%
•
EBIT €11.7m, +107.1% compared to Q1 2022, benefitted from
EBIT%
3.5%
1.9%
+160ppt
higher EBITDA;
PBT
7.7
0.7
7.0
975.6%
• Further reduction in interest expense thanks to deleverage
Adjusted results do not reflect the application of IFRS16 and non recurring items.
drives PBT at €7.7m, from pure breakeven in Q1 2022.
€m
FY2022
LTM April 23
• LTM EBITDA April 2023 reaches €187.5m, with a margin
Net sales
1,512.7
1,549.3
above the 12%, confirming the growth trend on both