OVS S p A : DISCLOSURE ON OWN SHARES' PURCHASE IN THE PERIOD

DISCLOSURE ON OWN SHARES' PURCHASE IN THE PERIOD

10 FEBRUARY 2022 - 16 FEBRUARY 2022

Venezia-Mestre, 17 February 2022 - OVS S.p.A. (LEI code: 8156001A772766DCAA71) informs to have purchased on Euronext Milan, in the period 10 February 2022 and 16 February 2022, no. 82,000 ordinary shares (equal to 0,028% of the share capital) at the average unit price of EUR 2.31567 for a total amount equal to EUR 189,884.94.

Such transactions were carried out as part of the authorization to the purchase of own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of last May 28th, 2021 (already object of disclosure also pursuant to art.144 bis of the CONSOB Regulation 11971/99 and to art. 132 of D.Lgs. n. 58/98).

Hereunder, the summary of the carried out purchases, in the above indicated timeframe, of ordinary shares of OVS S.p.A., ISIN code IT0005043507, on a daily basis and in detail:

Date Quantity Average price (EUR) Value (EUR) 02/10/2022 0 0 0 02/11/2022 0 0 0 02/14/2022 82,000 2.31567 189,884.94 02/15/2022 0 0 0 02/16/2022 0 0 0

The purchases have been carried out through the authorized intermediary Intesa San Paolo (LEI code 2W8N8UU78PMDQKZENC08).

Following the transactions carried out so far, OVS S.p.A. holds no. 1,101,826 of its own shares, equal to 0.3787% of the share capital.

