GOLDENPOINT INVESTMENT AGREEMENT FINALIZED

Venice - Mestre, 16 July 2024

OVS S.p.A. has today finalized the investment agreement in Goldenpoint S.p.A. by subscribing a convertible bond and acquiring 3% of the share capital for a total amount of €3 million.

The agreement also provides that, through the conversion of the bond and the exercise of a subsequent call option, OVS will increase its stake in Goldenpoint to 51% by 31 July 2025.

The remaining 49% of the share capital may be acquired by OVS through the exercise of put and call options within a time window from 1 August 2026 to 31 July 2029.

Today's agreement consolidates the industrial integration process of Goldenpoint into OVS, aimed at strengthening the group's main role in underwear and swimwear through the enhancement and development of a retail network with a dedicated brand.

For further details and information, please refer to the press release of 2 April 2024 relating to the signing of the binding agreement.

For further information Federico Steiner Investor Relations Barabino & Partners S.p.A. OVS S.p.A. F.steiner@barabino.it Investor.relations@ovs.it Tel. +39 335 42 42 78 Via Terraglio 17, 30174 Venice - Mestre

OVS SpA

Registered office: Via Terraglio 17

30174 Venezia Mestre, Italy T +39 041 2397500 F +39 041 2397630 Venice Companies Register

Tax Code and VAT No. 04240010274

www.ovscorporate.it

Registered capital €290,923,470.00 fully paid up