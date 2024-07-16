GOLDENPOINT INVESTMENT AGREEMENT FINALIZED
Venice - Mestre, 16 July 2024
OVS S.p.A. has today finalized the investment agreement in Goldenpoint S.p.A. by subscribing a convertible bond and acquiring 3% of the share capital for a total amount of €3 million.
The agreement also provides that, through the conversion of the bond and the exercise of a subsequent call option, OVS will increase its stake in Goldenpoint to 51% by 31 July 2025.
The remaining 49% of the share capital may be acquired by OVS through the exercise of put and call options within a time window from 1 August 2026 to 31 July 2029.
Today's agreement consolidates the industrial integration process of Goldenpoint into OVS, aimed at strengthening the group's main role in underwear and swimwear through the enhancement and development of a retail network with a dedicated brand.
For further details and information, please refer to the press release of 2 April 2024 relating to the signing of the binding agreement.
