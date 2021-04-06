OVS S p A : Calendario degli eventi societari 2021 - aggiornamento

CALENDARIO(Articolo 2.6DEGLI.2 del RegolamentoEVENTI SOCIETARIdei mercati organizzatiPER L'ANNOe gestiti2021da Borsa- AGGIORNAMENTOItaliana S.p.A.)

Mestre, 6 aprile 2021 - La Società informa che, a parziale modifica del Calendario degli eventi 2021 comunicato al mercato

15 aprile 2021 lo scorso 12 febbraio, la riunione del Consiglio di Amministrazione per approvazione del progetto di bilancio di esercizio e del bilancio consolidato al 31 gennaio 2021 (programmata per il 21 aprile 2021) verrà anticipata al . La conference call con analisti ed investitori si terrà il 16 aprile 2021 alle ore 11.00 locali (CET). I dettagli per i collegamenti verranno forniti con il Comunicato Stampa avente ad oggetto i risultati dell'esercizio chiuso al 31 gennaio 2021. Per ogni ulteriore informazione relativa agli eventi societari per l'anno 2021 si rinvia a quanto indicato nel suddetto comunicato del 12 febbraio 2021. Investor Relations Federico Steiner Per ulteriori informazioni: Barabino & Partners SpA investor.relations@ovs.it E-mail:f.steiner@barabino.it Via Terraglio n. 17, 30174, Venezia Mestre Cell. +39 335.42.42.78

CALENDAR OF COMPANY EVENTS FOR 2021 - UPDATE

Mestre, 6 April 2021 - The Company informs that, as a partial modification of the Calendar of events for 2021 published on 12 February 2021, the Board of Directors' Meeting for the approval of the draft Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements as at January 31 2021 (initially scheduled for 21 April 2021) will be brought forward to

. The conference call with analysts and investors will be held on April 16, 2021 at 11.00 local time (CET). The15detailsApril for2021the connections will be provided with the Press Release concerning the results for the year ended January 31st 2021. For any further information regarding the Company's events for the 2021, reference is made to the above mentioned press release dated 12 February 2021.