Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Borsa Italiana  >  OVS S.p.A.    OVS   IT0005043507

OVS S.P.A.

(OVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OVS S p A : Calendario degli eventi societari 2021 - aggiornamento

04/06/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALENDARIO(Articolo 2.6DEGLI.2 del RegolamentoEVENTI SOCIETARIdei mercati organizzatiPER L'ANNOe gestiti2021da Borsa- AGGIORNAMENTOItaliana S.p.A.)

Mestre, 6 aprile 2021 - La Società informa che, a parziale modifica del Calendario degli eventi 2021 comunicato al mercato

15 aprile 2021

lo scorso 12 febbraio, la riunione del Consiglio di Amministrazione per approvazione del progetto di bilancio di esercizio e

del bilancio consolidato al 31 gennaio 2021 (programmata per il 21 aprile 2021) verrà anticipata al

. La

conference call con analisti ed investitori si terrà il 16 aprile 2021 alle ore 11.00 locali (CET). I dettagli per i collegamenti

verranno forniti con il Comunicato Stampa avente ad oggetto i risultati dell'esercizio chiuso al 31 gennaio 2021.

Per ogni ulteriore informazione relativa agli eventi societari per l'anno 2021 si rinvia a quanto indicato nel suddetto

comunicato del 12 febbraio 2021.

Investor Relations

Federico Steiner

Per ulteriori informazioni:

Barabino & Partners SpA

investor.relations@ovs.it

E-mail:f.steiner@barabino.it

Via Terraglio n. 17, 30174, Venezia Mestre

Cell. +39 335.42.42.78

***

(Pursuant to Article 2CALENDAR.6.2. of the RegulationsOF COMPANYfor the marketsEVENTSorganisedFOR 2021and managed- UPDATEby Borsa Italiana S.p.A.)

Mestre, 6 April 2021 - The Company informs that, as a partial modification of the Calendar of events for 2021 published on 12 February 2021, the Board of Directors' Meeting for the approval of the draft Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements as at January 31 2021 (initially scheduled for 21 April 2021) will be brought forward to

. The conference call with analysts and investors will be held on April 16, 2021 at 11.00 local time (CET). The15detailsApril for2021the connections will be provided with the Press Release concerning the results for the year ended January 31st 2021. For any further information regarding the Company's events for the 2021, reference is made to the above mentioned press release dated 12 February 2021.

For more information:

Federico Steiner

Investor Relations

Barabino & Partners SpA

investor.relations@ovs.it

E-mail:f.steiner@barabino.it

Via Terraglio n. 17, 30174, Venezia Mestre

Cell. +39 335.42.42.78

Disclaimer

OVS S.p.A. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 17:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OVS S.P.A.
01:07pOVS S P A  : Calendario degli eventi societari 2021 - aggiornamento
PU
03/18OVS S P A  : Launches the iconic american brand online and in a selection of ita..
PU
03/16OVS S P A  : strongly condemns the human rights abuses in Myanmar and offers its..
PU
03/15HENNES & MAURITZ  : Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discrimi..
RE
02/22OVS S P A  : Is in the circular fashion partnership to promote a circular fashio..
PU
02/12OVS S P A  : Calendar Company's events 2021
PU
01/11OVS S P A  : Confirmation of the assignment of Stefanel assets
PU
01/07OVS S P A  : Italy's industry ministry gives green light to OVS acquisition of S..
RE
2020OVS S P A  : Exclusive negotiations between OVS and Stefanel concerning the bran..
PU
2020OVS S P A  : Proposed share capital increase approved unanimously by the Shareho..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 004 M 1 188 M 1 188 M
Net income 2021 -41,3 M -48,8 M -48,8 M
Net Debt 2021 1 326 M 1 569 M 1 569 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 306 M 363 M 363 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 6 012
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart OVS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
OVS S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,29 €
Last Close Price 1,36 €
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target -4,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefano Beraldo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Nicola Perin Director-Administration, Finance & Control
Franco Moscetti Chairman
Heinz Jürgen Krogner-Kornalik Independent Non-Executive Director
Gabriele del Torchio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVS S.P.A.29.05%362
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE11.90%340 276
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-14.16%38 947
V.F. CORPORATION-2.69%32 562
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-3.10%16 429
MONCLER S.P.A.-0.88%14 839
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ