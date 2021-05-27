Log in
OVS S p A : Deposito di informazioni integrative

05/27/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
COMUNICATO STAMPA

Deposito di informazioni integrative

- OVS S.p.A. ha messo a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede Venezialegale della-Mestre,Società27maggioin Venezia2021 -Mestre, Via Terraglio n. 17, sul sito internet della Società (www.ovscorporate.it, Sezione Governance/Assemblea degli Azionisti 2021) nonché presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato "1Info" al sito www.1info.it una nota contenente elementi informativi in ottemperanza alla richiesta di Consob ai sensi dell'articolo 114 comma 5 del D. Lgs. N. 58/98.

Per ulteriori informazioni:

Federico Steiner

Investor Relations OVS S.p.A.

Barabino & Partners SpA

investor.relations@ovs.it

E-mail:f.steiner@barabino.it

Via Terraglio n. 17, 30174,

Cell. +39 335.42.42.78

Venezia - Mestre

*****

PRESS RELEASE

Filing of additional information

  • OVS S.p.A. has made available to the public at the Company's registeredV nezia-Mestre,offices27inMayVenezia2021-Mestre, at Via Terraglio no. 17, and at the Company's website (www.ovscorporate.it, section Governance/Shareholders' Meeting 2021) as well as at the mechanism for the central storage of regulated information "1Info" at www.1info.ita note containing specific information in accordance to Consob's request ex article 114 paragraph 5 of Legislative Decree no. 58/98.

For more information:

Federico Steiner

Investor Relations

Barabino & Partners SpA

investor.relations@ovs.it

E-mail: f.steiner@barabino.it

Via Terraglio n. 17, 30174,

Cell. +39 335.42.42.78

Venezia - Mestre

Disclaimer

OVS S.p.A. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 18:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 004 M 1 224 M 1 224 M
Net income 2021 -41,3 M -50,3 M -50,3 M
Net Debt 2021 1 326 M 1 617 M 1 617 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 383 M 468 M 468 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart OVS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
OVS S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,99 €
Last Close Price 1,70 €
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefano Beraldo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Nicola Perin Director-Administration, Finance & Control
Franco Moscetti Chairman
Heinz Jürgen Krogner-Kornalik Independent Non-Executive Director
Gabriele del Torchio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVS S.P.A.61.43%468
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE25.39%394 230
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-5.25%42 978
V.F. CORPORATION-7.25%31 038
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED33.11%22 034
MONCLER S.P.A.10.69%18 172