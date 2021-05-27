OVS S p A : Deposito di informazioni integrative

COMUNICATO STAMPA
Deposito di informazioni integrative
- OVS S.p.A. ha messo a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede Venezialegale della-Mestre,Società27maggioin Venezia2021 -Mestre, Via Terraglio n. 17, sul sito internet della Società (www.ovscorporate.it, Sezione Governance/Assemblea degli Azionisti 2021) nonché presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato "1Info" al sito www.1info.it una nota contenente elementi informativi in ottemperanza alla richiesta di Consob ai sensi dell'articolo 114 comma 5 del D. Lgs. N. 58/98.
Per ulteriori informazioni:
Federico Steiner
Investor Relations OVS S.p.A.
Barabino & Partners SpA
investor.relations@ovs.it
E-mail:f.steiner@barabino.it
Via Terraglio n. 17, 30174,
Cell. +39 335.42.42.78
Venezia - Mestre
*****
PRESS RELEASE
Filing of additional information
-
OVS S.p.A. has made available to the public at the Company's registeredV nezia-Mestre,offices27inMayVenezia2021-Mestre, at Via Terraglio no. 17, and at the Company's website (www.ovscorporate.it, section Governance/Shareholders' Meeting 2021) as well as at the mechanism for the central storage of regulated information "1Info" at www.1info.ita note containing specific information in accordance to Consob's request ex article 114 paragraph 5 of Legislative Decree no. 58/98.
For more information:
Federico Steiner
Investor Relations
Barabino & Partners SpA
investor.relations@ovs.it
E-mail: f.steiner@barabino.it
Via Terraglio n. 17, 30174,
Cell. +39 335.42.42.78
Venezia - Mestre
Disclaimer
OVS S.p.A. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 18:31:08 UTC.