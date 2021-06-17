OVS S p A : The Board of Directors meeting approved the results of the first quarter 2021

Statement from the Chief Executive Officer,

Stefano Beraldo

I believe that the continued growth in our company's market share, in the absence of new selling surfaces, is one of the most significant figures for this quarter. It is a sign that our positioning and the actions we are taking, even in terms of discontinuity, are delivering the expected results.

The sales performance was excellent, with strong growth compared to 2020 in all product categories and, compared to 2019, recording a limited decline considering the decrease in opening hours. The strong recovery in profitability was also good, thanks to fewer promotions and attention to costs. Cash flow was remarkable, in line with that of 2019 despite lower sales, also thanks to the decision to limit purchases to a minimum given the situation of uncertainty with which the year began.

Finally, the extraordinary results of the month of May have to be highlighted, reporting double-digit sales growth compared with 2019, supported by the excellent performance of the new brands that were recently added to the offering.

There is a general recovery in the market and our company is taking advantage of very strongly. OVS has solid foundations to be one of the main players in the recovery of the entire sector: (i) our extended network of stores enables consumers to benefit from a multi-channel offering unique in Italy, and reducing the environmental impact of one-to-one deliveries made by more traditional digital channels; (ii) the evolution of our network, will continue with the development of stores, which will be directly managed when large in size, and managed by our partner businesses when smaller. The latter, leveraging the Group's different brands, will meet the needs of local communities, areas often presided over by less efficient operators and characterised by less competition from international players than in large metropolitan areas; (iii) the opening of the Group's commercial and distribution platform to third-party brands and new owned brands, through an offering that includes both international brands and emerging ones, will enable these brands to benefit from the multi- channel approach provided by the Group, and will increasingly attract diverse customers, who are not only looking for the right price, but also for Piombo's style, products dedicated to young people such as Grand & Hills and Utopja for boys and Baby Angel and Tally Weijl for girls, international icons such as GAP, or up-and-coming brands; (iv) finally, we will pursue our focus on sustainability, both in terms of the production chain and the commercial offering, in the belief that the end consumer will also be increasingly willing to spend more than in the past on quality products that are more durable over time and that have a low environmental impact.

We believe that the implementation of these and other strategies will enable us to strengthen OVS's role in the Italian economic scenario, actively contributing to our country's recovery.