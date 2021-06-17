Log in
    OVS   IT0005043507

OVS S.P.A.

(OVS)
OVS S p A : The Board of Directors meeting approved the results of the first quarter 2021

06/17/2021 | 09:32am EDT
First quarter 2021: strong growth in sales.

Market share continues to rise, now to 8.7%.

Excellent recovery of EBITDA.

  • Our company's market share recorded further growth in the first quarter (February - April), now reaching 8.7%, without any increase in store surface area.
  • Net sales of €229.6 million were up sharply over the same period of the previous year (+123.6%). The decline recorded compared to the same period of 2019 (when sales amounted to €317.5m) was much lower than the reduction in opening hours (sales at minus 27.7% compared to a decrease in average opening hours of 36%).
    Sales generated through the ovs.it website were up 45%.
  • The EBITDA of €5.7 million recorded a significant recovery compared with 2020, due to a growth in gross margin and a continuous focus on costs. 30 April 2021 last twelve months EBITDA amounted to €112.6m, +54% compared with the one reported in January 2021 (which amounted to €72.9 million).
  • The net financial position was €474.9 million, with payment extensions fully recovered. Cash flow in the first quarter of 2021 was substantially the same as in 2019 (-€73.9m in 1Q21 vs. -€69.6m in 1Q19).
  • The month of May benefited from a progressive strong increase in sales, with double-digit growth compared to 2019.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

€ mln

30.04.2021

30.04.2020

(A)

(A)

Net Sales

229.6

102.7

EBITDA

5.7

(34.0)

EBITDA%

2.5%

-33.2%

EBIT

(8.2)

(47.7)

EBIT%

-3.6%

-46.4%

PBT

(13.5)

(52.4)

Net Financial Position

474.9

428.8

Market Share

8.7%

8.1%

Chg. Chg. %

  1. 123.6%
  1. 116.7%

39.4 82.7%

38.9 74.2%

(46.1)

+63ppt

  1. Only the adjusted results (so-called managerial results) have been reported, as they are considered representative of the actual performance of the business: for 2020, they do not reflect (i) the adoption of IFRS16 and (ii) mark-to-market accounting at the level of the net financial position (-€5.5 million).

1Q21 Financial Results

1

Statement from the Chief Executive Officer,

Stefano Beraldo

I believe that the continued growth in our company's market share, in the absence of new selling surfaces, is one of the most significant figures for this quarter. It is a sign that our positioning and the actions we are taking, even in terms of discontinuity, are delivering the expected results.

The sales performance was excellent, with strong growth compared to 2020 in all product categories and, compared to 2019, recording a limited decline considering the decrease in opening hours. The strong recovery in profitability was also good, thanks to fewer promotions and attention to costs. Cash flow was remarkable, in line with that of 2019 despite lower sales, also thanks to the decision to limit purchases to a minimum given the situation of uncertainty with which the year began.

Finally, the extraordinary results of the month of May have to be highlighted, reporting double-digit sales growth compared with 2019, supported by the excellent performance of the new brands that were recently added to the offering.

There is a general recovery in the market and our company is taking advantage of very strongly. OVS has solid foundations to be one of the main players in the recovery of the entire sector: (i) our extended network of stores enables consumers to benefit from a multi-channel offering unique in Italy, and reducing the environmental impact of one-to-one deliveries made by more traditional digital channels; (ii) the evolution of our network, will continue with the development of stores, which will be directly managed when large in size, and managed by our partner businesses when smaller. The latter, leveraging the Group's different brands, will meet the needs of local communities, areas often presided over by less efficient operators and characterised by less competition from international players than in large metropolitan areas; (iii) the opening of the Group's commercial and distribution platform to third-party brands and new owned brands, through an offering that includes both international brands and emerging ones, will enable these brands to benefit from the multi- channel approach provided by the Group, and will increasingly attract diverse customers, who are not only looking for the right price, but also for Piombo's style, products dedicated to young people such as Grand & Hills and Utopja for boys and Baby Angel and Tally Weijl for girls, international icons such as GAP, or up-and-coming brands; (iv) finally, we will pursue our focus on sustainability, both in terms of the production chain and the commercial offering, in the belief that the end consumer will also be increasingly willing to spend more than in the past on quality products that are more durable over time and that have a low environmental impact.

We believe that the implementation of these and other strategies will enable us to strengthen OVS's role in the Italian economic scenario, actively contributing to our country's recovery.

1Q21 Financial Results

2

NET SALES

Total sales in the first quarter of 2021 amounted to €229.6 million, up 124% compared with the same period in 2020. When compared to the performance in 2019, value declined by just 27.7%, demonstrating excellent performance in the absence of restrictions.

NET SALES: aggregate performance

NET SALES: performance by brand

Dos&Siti Web

Franchising&Marketplace

+124%

229.6

+114%

+160%

170.0

176.1

53.5

102.7

82.1

75.9

20.6

59.6

26.8

30 April 2020

30 April 2021

30 April 2020 30 April 2021

30 April 2020 30 April 2021

EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA came in at €5.7 million, recording a strong recovery compared with the loss recorded the previous year. EBITDA for the last twelve months totalled €112.6 million, confirming the expected marked recovery in profitability compared to that reported at year end (+54%).

Proven cost flexibility, a solid first margin, together with good sales performance in periods when stores could remain open, were all key to achieving this result.

Adjusted EBITDA: aggregate performance

Adjusted EBITDA: performance by brand

5.7

2.6

3.0

+116.7%

+154.7%

+110.4%

-29.2

-4.8

-34.0

30 April 2020

30 April 2021

30 April 2020

30 April 2021

1Q21 Financial Results

3

OPERATING RESULT AND RESULT BEFORE TAX

Adjusted EBIT and pre-tax profit amounted to -€8.2m and -€13.5m respectively, reflecting, even if still negative, the recovery of profitability recorded at the EBITDA level.

NET FINANCIAL POSITION AND CASH FLOW

At 30 April 2021, the Group's net financial position adjusted for the impact of the mark-to-market and the impact of the application of IFRS 16, was €474.9 million, while the ratio between the adjusted net financial position and adjusted EBITDA for the last 12 months was 4.2x, reporting a marked decrease (1.3x) compared with 31 January 2021.

Despite the limited operations of stores that characterised the first quarter of the year, the period reported a cash absorption in line with that of 2019, therefore reflecting the normal seasonality of OVS's business. The excellent sales in May are accelerating the Group's deleverage.

€ mln

30 April 2021

Net Debt excluding MtM & IFRS16

474.9

Leverage on EBITDA (*)

4.22x

Adjusted Net Debt/EBITDA Adjusted LTM

Leverage on EBITDA (**)

3.64x

Adj. Average last 12 months Net Debt/EBITDA Adjusted LTM

30 April 2020

428.8

4.42x

4.07x

  1. Net debt does not include the accounting effects of mark-to-market valuation and the effect of the first- time adoption of IFRS 16. The adjusted EBITDA taken into account is the cumulative EBITDA over the last 12 months
  1. The net debt used to calculate the leverage on EBITDA is calculated using average debt over the last 12 months and cumulative adjusted EBITDA over the last 12 months.

GAP

Everlast

Grand & Hills

1Q21 Financial Results

4

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TIMING EXPECTED IN REFERENCE TO THE CAPITAL INCREASE

We inform that, in consideration of the Capital Increase up to a maximum of Euro 80 million, which was approved by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 15 December 2020, and which has to be carried out no later than 31 July 2021, in order to execute the aforementioned operation, the Company is proceeding with all the activities necessary to obtain the authorization for the publication of the Information Prospectus by the Authority. The Company considers it reasonable to assume the start of the operation between the last week of June and the first one of July.

1Q21 Financial Results

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OVS S.p.A. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 13:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
