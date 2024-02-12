(Alliance News) - OVS Spa reported Monday that it purchased 489,779 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 5 and Feb. 9.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.2202, for a total consideration of EUR1.1 million.

As of today, the company holds 29.5 million treasury shares, or 10.1 percent of its share capital.

OVS stock closed Monday up 1.1 percent at EUR2.27 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

