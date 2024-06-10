(Alliance News) - OVS Spa reported Monday that it purchased 459,064 of its own ordinary shares between June 3 and June 7.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.7978, for a total consideration of EUR1.3 million.

As of today, the company holds 39.7 million poprie shares, or 13.7 percent of its share capital.

OVS stock closed Monday up 2.5 percent at EUR2.86 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

