March 18, 2024 at 10:35 am EDT

(Alliance News) - OVS Spa announced Monday that between March 11 and March 15, it bought back 794,015 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of EUR2.2410 and a total value of EUR1.8 million.

Thus, the company holds 32.9 million shares, or 11 percent of the share capital.

OVS trades in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR2.25 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

