June 17, 2024 at 10:30 am EDT

(Alliance News) - OVS Spa announced Monday that between June 10 and June 14 it purchased 844,834 of its own ordinary shares for the average unit price of EUR2.7136 and a total value of EUR2.3 million.

Thus, the company holds 40.5 million shares or 13.9 percent of the share capital.

OVS trades in the green by 1.0 percent at EUR2.66 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

