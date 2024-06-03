(Alliance News) - OVS Spa announced on Monday that between May 27 and May 31, it purchased 126,934 of its own ordinary shares for the average unit price of EUR2.6991 and a total value of EUR342,603.61.

Thus, the company holds 39.3 million shares or 13.5 percent of the share capital.

OVS, on Monday, closed in the green by 5.1 percent at EUR2.86 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.