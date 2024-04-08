April 08, 2024 at 10:12 am EDT

(Alliance News) - OVS Spa announced Monday the purchase of 534,752 ordinary shares between April 1 and April 5.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR2.4099 for a total value of about EUR1.3 million.

As a result of these purchases, OVS holds 34.0 million treasury shares or 12 percent of the share capital.

OVS is fractionally in the red at EUR2.35 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

