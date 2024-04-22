April 22, 2024 at 09:28 am EDT

(Alliance News) - OVS Spa announced Monday that it bought back 1.2 million shares in the period between April 15 and April 19.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR2.2568 for a total value of EUR2.6 million.

As a result of these purchases, OVS holds 36.6 million treasury shares or about 13 percent of the share capital.

OVS stock rises 1.2 percent to EUR2.41 per share.

