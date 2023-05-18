OVS continues with share buyback program

(Alliance News) - OVS Spa announced Thursday that it bought back 350,405 of its own shares between May 11 and May 17, 2023.

The shares were purchased at an average unit price of EUR2.6994 for a total consideration of EUR945,882.93.

As a result of the transactions so far, OVS holds 16.9 million treasury shares or 5.8 percent of the share capital.

OVS trades in the red by 1.4 percent at EUR2.60 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

