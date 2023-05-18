Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. OVS S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OVS   IT0005043507

OVS S.P.A.

(OVS)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-18 am EDT
2.604 EUR   -1.44%
01:16pOVS continues with share buyback program
AN
12:06pItalian clothing firms call for timing of sales to reflect shifting seasons
RE
05/17Indices expected to fall at start of trading session
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

OVS continues with share buyback program

05/18/2023 | 01:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - OVS Spa announced Thursday that it bought back 350,405 of its own shares between May 11 and May 17, 2023.

The shares were purchased at an average unit price of EUR2.6994 for a total consideration of EUR945,882.93.

As a result of the transactions so far, OVS holds 16.9 million treasury shares or 5.8 percent of the share capital.

OVS trades in the red by 1.4 percent at EUR2.60 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about OVS S.P.A.
01:16pOVS continues with share buyback program
AN
12:06pItalian clothing firms call for timing of sales to reflect shifting seasons
RE
05/17Indices expected to fall at start of trading session
AN
05/16Ovs S P A : COMUNICATO INFORMATIVO Proposte di deliberazione ex articolo 126-bis e valutaz..
PU
05/16Mib veers downward in finale; purchases on MPS
AN
05/11OVS has purchased more than 100,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
05/11Mib moves upward; purchases on MPS.
AN
05/10Ovs S P A : DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS - publication of the annual financial report AND FILIN..
PU
05/10Ovs S P A : Auditors' report on the financial statements (italian)
PU
05/10Ovs S P A : Auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements (italian)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 507 M 1 623 M 1 623 M
Net income 2023 64,7 M 69,7 M 69,7 M
Net Debt 2023 1 130 M 1 217 M 1 217 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 1,50%
Capitalization 725 M 785 M 781 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 038
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart OVS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
OVS S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,64 €
Average target price 3,48 €
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Beraldo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Nicola Perin Director-Administration, Finance & Control
Franco Moscetti Chairman
Chiara Mio Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Angela Luigia Garavaglia Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVS S.P.A.25.45%785
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE28.61%474 333
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.16.18%47 391
MONCLER S.P.A.31.88%19 088
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-28.34%16 320
VF CORPORATION-25.39%8 037
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer