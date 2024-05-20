May 20, 2024 at 10:02 am EDT

(Alliance News) - OVS Spa announced Monday the purchase of 49,414 shares at an average price of EUR2.69130 for a total consideration of EUR132,987.90.

The shares were purchased between May 13 and May 17.

As a result of these purchases, OVS holds 38.5 million shares or 13 percent of the share capital.

OVS stock trades up 0.9 percent at EUR2.72 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

