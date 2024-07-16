(Alliance News) - OVS Spa announced Tuesday that it has finalized its investment agreement in Goldenpoint Spa, subscribing to a convertible bond and acquiring 3 percent of the share capital, for a total amount of EUR3 million.

The agreement also stipulates that, through conversion and the exercise of the subsequent call option, OVS will rise to 51 percent of Goldenpoint by July 31, 2025.

The remaining 49 percent of the share capital can be acquired by OVS through the exercise of put&call options, in a time window between August 1, 2026 and July 31, 2029.

Today's agreement consolidates the industrial path of Goldenpoint's integration into OVS, which is intended to strengthen the group's leading role in underwear and beachwear through the enhancement and development of a dedicated branded retail network.

OVS closed Tuesday in the red by 0.4 percent to EUR2.64 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

