    OVS   IT0005043507

OVS S.P.A.

(OVS)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-01 am EDT
2.534 EUR   +3.43%
OVS goes ahead with buybacks of its own ordinary shares

06/01/2023 | 12:44pm EDT
(Alliance News) - OVS Spa reported Thursday that it bought back 171,961 of its own ordinary shares between May 25 and May 31.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR2.5061, for a total consideration of EUR430,944.58.

To date, the company holds 17.3 million treasury shares, or 5.9 percent of its share capital.

OVS stock closed Thursday up 3.4 percent at EUR2.53 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 1 507 M 1 606 M 1 606 M
Net income 2023 64,7 M 69,0 M 69,0 M
Net Debt 2023 1 130 M 1 205 M 1 205 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 1,61%
Capitalization 671 M 715 M 715 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 6 038
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart OVS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
OVS S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,45 €
Average target price 3,48 €
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Beraldo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Nicola Perin Director-Administration, Finance & Control
Franco Moscetti Chairman
Chiara Mio Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Angela Luigia Garavaglia Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVS S.P.A.16.33%715
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE19.71%434 644
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.3.61%42 261
MONCLER S.P.A.27.92%18 227
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-38.01%14 118
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION0.61%6 953
