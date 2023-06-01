OVS goes ahead with buybacks of its own ordinary shares

(Alliance News) - OVS Spa reported Thursday that it bought back 171,961 of its own ordinary shares between May 25 and May 31.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR2.5061, for a total consideration of EUR430,944.58.

To date, the company holds 17.3 million treasury shares, or 5.9 percent of its share capital.

OVS stock closed Thursday up 3.4 percent at EUR2.53 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

