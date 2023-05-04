Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. OVS S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OVS   IT0005043507

OVS S.P.A.

(OVS)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  10:47:26 2023-05-04 am EDT
2.662 EUR   -1.55%
OVS has purchased approximately 205,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
04/27OVS has purchased more than 130,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
04/26Lisitins expected to fall; gold above USD2,000
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OVS has purchased approximately 205,000 of its own ordinary shares

05/04/2023 | 10:20am EDT
(Alliance News) - OVS Spa reported Thursday that it purchased 204,250 of its own ordinary shares between April 27 and May 3.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.7075, for a total consideration of EUR553,001.64.

To date, the company holds 16.4 million treasury shares, accounting for 5.6 percent of its share capital.

OVS stock is in the red by 1.2 percent at EUR2.67 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 1 507 M 1 666 M 1 666 M
Net income 2023 64,7 M 71,6 M 71,6 M
Net Debt 2023 1 130 M 1 250 M 1 250 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 1,46%
Capitalization 743 M 821 M 821 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 038
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart OVS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
OVS S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,70 €
Average target price 3,48 €
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Beraldo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Nicola Perin Director-Administration, Finance & Control
Franco Moscetti Chairman
Chiara Mio Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Angela Luigia Garavaglia Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVS S.P.A.28.40%821
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE29.31%487 061
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.19.64%48 779
MONCLER S.P.A.38.51%20 473
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-19.70%18 239
VF CORPORATION-21.08%8 531
