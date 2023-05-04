OVS has purchased approximately 205,000 of its own ordinary shares

(Alliance News) - OVS Spa reported Thursday that it purchased 204,250 of its own ordinary shares between April 27 and May 3.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.7075, for a total consideration of EUR553,001.64.

To date, the company holds 16.4 million treasury shares, accounting for 5.6 percent of its share capital.

OVS stock is in the red by 1.2 percent at EUR2.67 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

