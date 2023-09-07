Today at 09:52 am

(Alliance News) - OVS Spa reported Thursday that it purchased 155,025 of its own ordinary shares between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.3040, for a total consideration of EUR357,181.88.

To date, the company holds 20.5 million treasury shares, representing 7.0 percent of its share capital.

OVS stock is in the red by 0.4 percent at EUR2.21 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

