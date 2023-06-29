Today at 09:22 am

(Alliance News) - OVS Spa reported Thursday that it purchased 654,755 of its own ordinary shares between June 22 and June 28.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.4048, for a total consideration of EUR1.5 million.

To date, the company holds 18.4 million treasury shares, or 6.3 percent of its share capital.

OVS stock is in the green by 0.2 percent at EUR2.48 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.