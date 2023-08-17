(Alliance News) - OVS Spa reported Thursday that it purchased 162,365 of its own ordinary shares between Aug. 10 and Aug. 16.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.2668, for a total value of EUR368,044.43.

To date, the company holds 19.9 million treasury shares, accounting for 6.8 percent of its share capital.

OVS stock closed Thursday down 1.5 percent at EUR2.21 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

