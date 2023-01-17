Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  OVS S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    OVS   IT0005043507

OVS S.P.A.

(OVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:00:03 2023-01-17 am EST
2.303 EUR   -0.82%
OVS invests in Puglia to set up technological innovation hub

01/17/2023 | 10:26am EST
(Alliance News) - OVS Spa Group on Tuesday unveiled its investment project concerning the creation of a technological innovation hub and a multifunction center with a view to sustainability and circular economy.

The project involves the hiring of 125 people including graduates with skills in the world of digital, artificial intelligence and cyber security and specialized figures who will be employed in the rework of garments and activities related to the multifunction center.

"In this new technological innovation hub, the OVS Group will focus a large part of its program of development of projects with high digital content - dedicated resources of about EUR19 million in the three-year period 2023-2025 - and an innovative facility that will support the Group's development on issues concerning the reuse of garments in the circular economy with investments of about EUR14 million in the same period," the company explained in a note.

"The initiative was realized through the program contract of the Puglia region, aimed at large companies, a strategic tool that allows the company to increase the scope of investments and at the same time raise the rate of innovation of the projects thanks to collaboration with technological districts in the area. It also enhances synergies between innovative companies and the territory through the use of European funds intended to support part of the overall investments."

OVS trades down 1.2 percent at EUR2.29 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 1 510 M 1 635 M 1 635 M
Net income 2023 61,3 M 66,3 M 66,3 M
Net Debt 2023 1 139 M 1 233 M 1 233 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 1,53%
Capitalization 643 M 696 M 696 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 6 038
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart OVS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
OVS S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,32 €
Average target price 2,68 €
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Beraldo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Nicola Perin Director-Administration, Finance & Control
Franco Moscetti Chairman
Chiara Mio Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Angela Luigia Garavaglia Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVS S.P.A.10.26%696
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE16.59%429 896
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-1.53%40 227
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED1.85%23 232
MONCLER S.P.A.12.08%16 141
VF CORPORATION12.75%12 094