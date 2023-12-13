(Alliance News) - OVS Spa reported Wednesday that net sales for the first nine months of its 2023-2024 fiscal year rose to EUR1.10 billion from EUR1.09 billion year-on-year.

The performance of direct stores was better than that of franchise stores, which were more affected by the adverse weather conditions as they are mostly kids formats.

Ebitda in the period ended Oct. 31 showed a slight year-on-year decline to EUR121.5 million from EUR124.1 million.

Operating income fell to EUR73.3 million from EUR79.1 million while pre-tax income fell to EUR60.0 million from EUR68.8 million, impacted by both higher depreciation and amortization of about EUR3 million and higher interest rates, mitigated by the prevalence of the fixed-rate sustainability-linked bond.

As of October 31, the company's Net Financial Position, adjusted for the mark-to-market impact of hedging instruments and the impact of applying IFRS 16, was EUR275.4 million compared to EUR222.9 million as of October 31, 2022. Working capital moved unfavorably due to missed sales in the periods impacted by the weather; however, the related stock will be fully carried forward to the next fiscal year with consequent positive effects on 2024 cash flow.

The positive sales trend that began in mid-October with the normalization of the weather continues; the company expects, for the fourth quarter, growing results, with Ebitda for the full year slightly improving over 2022. Already in November, Ebitda for the ten months is in line with that of 2022.

OVS stock closed Wednesday down 1.2 percent at EUR2.03 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.