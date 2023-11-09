November 09, 2023 at 09:48 am EST

(Alliance News) - OVS Spa announced Thursday that it bought back 475,789 ordinary shares between Nov. 2 and Nov. 8.

The shares were purchased at an average unit price of EUR1.7189 for a total consideration of EUR817,846.80.

As a result of the transactions to date, OVS holds approximately 24.7 million treasury shares, or 8.5 percent of the share capital.

OVS stock is up 1.1 percent at EUR1.76 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

