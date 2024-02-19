(Alliance News) - OVS Spa reported Monday that it bought back 458,856 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 12 and Feb. 16.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR2.2532, for a total value of more than EUR1.0 million.

To date, the company holds just under 30.0 million treasury shares, or 10.3 percent of its share capital.

OVS stock closed Monday up 0.3 percent at EUR2.21 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

