(Alliance News) - OVS Spa reported Monday that it bought back 727,930 of its own ordinary shares between May 20 and May 24.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.6594, for a total consideration of EUR1.9 million.

To date, the company holds 39.2 million treasury shares, or 13.5 percent of its share capital.

OVS stock closed Monday up 1.0 percent at EUR2.71 per share.

