September 22, 2023 at 01:30 am EDT

(Alliance News) - OVS Spa announced Thursday that it bought back 24,415 ordinary shares in the period between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20.

The shares were purchased at an average unit price of EUR2.1419 for a total consideration of EUR52,294.30.

As a result of the transactions to date, OVS holds approximately 20.6 million treasury shares, or 7.1 percent of the share capital.

OVS stock closed Thursday down 1.5 percent at EUR2.07 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.