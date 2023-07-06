Today at 11:44 am

(Alliance News) - OVS Spa reported Thursday that it bought back 271,444 of its own ordinary shares between June 29 and July 5.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.5329, for a total value of EUR687,534.83.

As of today, the company holds 18.7 million treasury shares, accounting for 6.4 percent of its share capital.

OVS stock on Thursday closed down 2.8 percent at EUR2.47 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

