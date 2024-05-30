SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2024 APPROVED
CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OF €182.2 MILLION AND CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF €75.9 MILLION,
OVS S.p.A. NET PROFIT OF €58.9 MILLION
DIVIDEND OF €0.07 PER SHARE, PAYMENT ON 26 JUNE 2024
SALES GROWTH REMAINS STRONG AT THE END OF MAY
Venice - Mestre, 30 May 2024 - The Shareholders' Meeting of OVS S.p.A., which met today in ordinary session, approved:
- the financial statements as at 31 January 2024;
- the proposal to distribute a dividend of €0.07 per share, increased compared with last year, payable from 26 June 2026, with detachment of coupon no. 7 on 24 June 2024 and record date of 25 June 2024;
- the Remuneration Policy;
- the adoption of the "Performance Share Plan 2024-2026".
In the extraordinary session, the Shareholders' Meeting also approved the proposal to amend Articles 8 and 10 of the Articles of Association.
Approval of 2023 financial statements and distribution of a dividend of €0.07 per share
The Shareholders' Meeting, in ordinary session, approved the OVS S.p.A. financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2024, which show a net profit of €58.9 million.
The Shareholders' Meeting also approved the distribution of a dividend of €0.07 per share. The date of detachment of coupon no. 7 will be 24 June 2024, with payment on 26 June 2024 (record date of 25 June 2024).
In ordinary session the Shareholders' Meeting also acknowledged the consolidated financial statements of the OVS Group for the year ended 31 January 2024 and the non-financial declaration pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254 of 30 December 2016.
For further information, please see the documents available on the Company's website www.ovscorporate.it and on the authorised storage mechanism 1Info at www.1info.it.
Following the approval of the non-financial declaration and the financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2024, it should also be noted that, as of today, the sustainability-linked bond progress report and the documentation attesting to compliance by OVS S.p.A. with the commitments assumed in accordance with the provisions of the regulations of the sustainability-linked bond called "Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes due November 2027" issued by the Company on 10 November 2021 ("compliance certificate") are available on the Company website at www.ovscorporate.it.
Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid
The ordinary Shareholders' Meeting approved, by binding resolution, the first section of the Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid, and voted in favour of the second section of that Report. For further information, please see the documents available on the Company's website, www.ovscorporate.it, and on the authorised storage mechanism 1Info at www.1info.it.
OVS SpA
Registered office: Via Terraglio 17
30174 Venezia Mestre, Italy T +39 041 2397500 F +39 041 2397630 Venice Companies Register
Tax and VAT No. 04240010274
www.ovscorporate.it
Registered capital €290,923,470.00 fully paid up
Compensation plan entitled "Performance Share Plan 2024-2026"
The ordinary Shareholders' Meeting approved a new compensation plan based on financial instruments called the "Performance Share Plan 2024-2026", reserved for executive directors, managers with strategic responsibilities of OVS and other employees or contractors - including consultants and/or intellectual workers - of the Company and/or the OVS Group who perform functions with a significant impact on the sustainable success of the Company and the Group, governing a total maximum of 6,600,000 rights.
For further details on the Plan, please see the documents available on the Company's website, www.ovscorporate.it, and on the authorised storage facility 1Info at www.1info.it.
In accordance with current applicable legislation, the Company will promptly inform the market of the execution of the above Plan.
Amendment of Articles 8 and 10 of the Articles of Association
The extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting resolved to amend Articles 8 and 10 of the Articles of Association of OVS concerning methods of attendance and representation at the Shareholders' Meeting.
For further information, see the explanatory report on the 1st (first) item on the agenda of the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of OVS of 30 May 2024, available on the Company's website, www.ovscorporate.it, and the authorised storage facility 1Info at www.1info.it.
*** ***** ***
Current trading
Sales growth remains strong at the end of May and in line with our previous trading update for the first part of the year.
*** ***** ***
The voting summary will be made available at the Company's registered office, on the website www.ovscorporate.it and at the authorised storage facility 1info, pursuant to Article 125-quater of the TUF, within 5 days of the Shareholders' Meeting.
It should also be noted that the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting and a copy of the updated Articles of Association will be made available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website www.ovscorporate.it and from the authorised storage facility 1info under the terms and conditions established by applicable legislation.
*** ***** ***
The Financial Reporting Officer, Nicola Perin, declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF), that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documentary results, books and accounting records.
*** ***** ***
For further information
Federico Steiner
Investor Relations
Barabino & Partners S.p.A.
OVS S.p.A.
Investor.relations@ovs.it
Tel. +39 335 42 42 78
Via Terraglio 17, 30174 Venice - Mestre
