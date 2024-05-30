SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2024 APPROVED

CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OF €182.2 MILLION AND CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF €75.9 MILLION,

OVS S.p.A. NET PROFIT OF €58.9 MILLION

DIVIDEND OF €0.07 PER SHARE, PAYMENT ON 26 JUNE 2024

SALES GROWTH REMAINS STRONG AT THE END OF MAY

Venice - Mestre, 30 May 2024 - The Shareholders' Meeting of OVS S.p.A., which met today in ordinary session, approved:

the financial statements as at 31 January 2024;

the proposal to distribute a dividend of €0.07 per share, increased compared with last year, payable from 26 June 2026, with detachment of coupon no. 7 on 24 June 2024 and record date of 25 June 2024;

the Remuneration Policy;

the adoption of the " Performance Share Plan 2024-2026 ".

In the extraordinary session, the Shareholders' Meeting also approved the proposal to amend Articles 8 and 10 of the Articles of Association.

Approval of 2023 financial statements and distribution of a dividend of €0.07 per share

The Shareholders' Meeting, in ordinary session, approved the OVS S.p.A. financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2024, which show a net profit of €58.9 million.

The Shareholders' Meeting also approved the distribution of a dividend of €0.07 per share. The date of detachment of coupon no. 7 will be 24 June 2024, with payment on 26 June 2024 (record date of 25 June 2024).

In ordinary session the Shareholders' Meeting also acknowledged the consolidated financial statements of the OVS Group for the year ended 31 January 2024 and the non-financial declaration pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254 of 30 December 2016.

For further information, please see the documents available on the Company's website www.ovscorporate.it and on the authorised storage mechanism 1Info at www.1info.it.

Following the approval of the non-financial declaration and the financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2024, it should also be noted that, as of today, the sustainability-linked bond progress report and the documentation attesting to compliance by OVS S.p.A. with the commitments assumed in accordance with the provisions of the regulations of the sustainability-linked bond called "Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes due November 2027" issued by the Company on 10 November 2021 ("compliance certificate") are available on the Company website at www.ovscorporate.it.

Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid

The ordinary Shareholders' Meeting approved, by binding resolution, the first section of the Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid, and voted in favour of the second section of that Report. For further information, please see the documents available on the Company's website, www.ovscorporate.it, and on the authorised storage mechanism 1Info at www.1info.it.

OVS SpA

Registered office: Via Terraglio 17

30174 Venezia Mestre, Italy T +39 041 2397500 F +39 041 2397630 Venice Companies Register

Tax and VAT No. 04240010274

www.ovscorporate.it

Registered capital €290,923,470.00 fully paid up