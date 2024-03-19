Across the entire enterprise, people at every level are working together to deliver the innovations that can help us continue to reduce our environmental footprint. Their progress has been inspiring, and it is a testament to the way they embody our core values - caring, curious, collaborative, and committed.

Reduce waste. Waste-to-landfill (WTL) is another critical footprint measure that must be addressed, and it's one that has proven to be a challenge over the years. In 2023, we experienced a breakthrough - a 14% absolute reduction in WTL compared to 2022. While there were some tailwinds in 2023 related to production volume, progress was still made due to such drivers as reduction, recycling, and diversion. Although we recognize that we are still a long way from our goal of zero WTL, we believe we can repeat our performance this year as we make our way to 2030.

Reduce emissions. We are working to combat climate change by reducing our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across our operations, and we have made considerable progress to date compared to our 2018 baseline. We have reduced our absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 28% since 2018, which puts us more than halfway to our goal of 50% by 2030. In addition, we reduced them by approximately 6% compared to 2022. As it stands, we have a clear line of sight to how we can achieve the goal we have set.

In our work to reduce our environmental impacts, we have made significant achievements in two areas - reducing greenhouse gas emissions and waste to landfill.

Safer Together

Our approach to sustainability extends beyond our efforts to reduce our environmental footprint. We also strive to protect our employees by working to ensure their safety and well-being. One way we're doing that is through Safer Together, a refreshed safety identity created by our employees, for our employees. Safer Together reminds employees and leaders of our expectations around safety, outlined in our refreshed safety commitment, which is as follows:

I commit to work safely and to speak up when I see something unsafe. I will value your feedback and trust you will accept mine - because I know you care. Today, and every day, we are committed to working safely for ourselves, our colleagues, and our loved ones. We are Safer Together.

By continuing to invest in both our safety culture, and processes and systems, we are ensuring that our commitment to safety permeates everything we do.

Looking Ahead

Our 2030 sustainability goals are growing ever closer, and we believe that the targets we have set for ourselves are well within our reach. New insights and focus have given us confidence that we will be able to drive sustained performance improvements as more of our solutions are tested, implemented, and continuously improved. Importantly, our employees consistently express unparalleled engagement and enthusiasm for our mission, as 77% of employees agree that their work has a direct impact on achieving our sustainability goals.

As we strive to make continued progress and maintain our success, we recognize the need to attract, develop, and retain the best talent in the world. To do that, we must operate in an inclusive environment, one in which our people feel connected, valued, and respected for what they bring to our company.

As it is every year, this report is filled with stories demonstrating our progress toward our 2030 goals for sustainability. Behind every one of these stories is a team of Owens Corning employees coming together to help ensure a more sustainable future. This report is a celebration of their ingenuity, talent, and dedication.

We thank all our stakeholders for their continued interest in Owens Corning, and we hope that every reader of this report is inspired by the many ways that our people make a difference.