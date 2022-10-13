Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Owens Corning
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OC   US6907421019

OWENS CORNING

(OC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
85.51 USD   -0.26%
04:34pOwens Corning Announces “Midnight Plum” as 2023 Shingle Color of the Year
BU
09:45aNorthern Graphite Announces Filing of Management Information Circular for Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
10/12Housing Stocks Poised for 'Bumpy' Third-Quarter Reporting Season, UBS Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Owens Corning Announces “Midnight Plum” as 2023 Shingle Color of the Year

10/13/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New shade spotlights a plum opportunity to enhance a home’s curb appeal

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) today introduced “Midnight Plum” as the 2023 Shingle Color of the Year (SCOTY) and the latest signature color to debut in the Owens Corning® TruDefinition® Duration® shingle line.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005988/en/

Owens Corning has introduced "Midnight Plum" as the 2023 Shingle Color of the Year and the latest signature color to debut in the Owens Corning® TruDefinition® Duration® shingle line.(Photo: Business Wire)

Owens Corning has introduced "Midnight Plum" as the 2023 Shingle Color of the Year and the latest signature color to debut in the Owens Corning® TruDefinition® Duration® shingle line.(Photo: Business Wire)

Like the six previous Shingle Color of the Year shades, Midnight Plum makes a subtle yet striking style statement on the home’s roof. Unlike any of its predecessors, Midnight Plum introduces undertones of purple. “This gorgeous shade of gray with rich purple undertones is a first-of-a-kind for shingle color palettes,” said Sue Burkett, strategic marketing leader and senior color expert at Owens Corning. “Color is such an important influence in every aspect of today’s homes, and the roof should be no exception,” said Burkett. “We want homeowners to know Owens Corning understands the significance of color in their lives and empower them to express their personal style.”

Versatility was a key consideration in selecting Midnight Plum as the 2023 Shingle Color of the Year. Evoking tones found in nature, food, and current fashion and interior design trends, the purple undertones are infused with hints of pomegranate, eggplant, and mulberry. The shade was designed to look as inviting on a contemporary dark modern farmhouse as it does on a traditional red brick home or a California-inspired bungalow design. “In the past, people thought about a roof as just protection from the weather, and its potential as a canvas for integrating color as a design element was largely overlooked,” said Burkett. “As homeowners have responded so strongly to the Shingle Color of the Year since its introduction in 2017, we’re challenged to continue taking color to new levels.” She noted that Owens Corning has earned the Women’s Choice Award® as America’s most recommended roofing products for five consecutive years, and this honor reflects the strong influence women have on decisions not only inside a home, but on its exterior.

Color enhancements are not limited to the Shingle Color of the Year. In early October, Owens Corning introduced four new shingle colors to its TruDefinition® Duration® Shingle line and an updated color palette. The changes reflect emerging design trends; and as new colors were added, some dated options were removed from the palette.

New design and style boards available at www.shinglecoloroftheyear.com help homeowners explore colorful shingle possibilities and coordinate the roof with the rest of a home’s exterior.

Beyond aesthetics, shingles in the Owens Corning ® TruDefinition® Duration® Series shingle line are designed to perform beautifully in every season and to stand up to nature’s elements. The shingles are equipped with patented SureNail® Technology to deliver advanced performance on the roof, season after season. “We’re honored to inspire homeowners on their journey to explore color and style with this newest addition to the Shingle Color of the Year,” said Burkett. “Whether the new shade brings to mind the sky’s horizon just beyond dusk, an orchid at peak bloom, or a perfectly ripened plum, Midnight Plum is a versatile and intriguing color for boosting a home’s curb appeal.”

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and construction materials leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our three integrated businesses – Composites, Insulation, and Roofing – provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with approximately 20,000 employees in 33 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2021 sales of $8.5 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

Owens Corning Company News

© 2022 Owens Corning. All Rights Reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about OWENS CORNING
04:34pOwens Corning Announces “Midnight Plum” as 2023 Shingle Color of the Year
BU
09:45aNorthern Graphite Announces Filing of Management Information Circular for Annual and Sp..
AQ
10/12Housing Stocks Poised for 'Bumpy' Third-Quarter Reporting Season, UBS Says
MT
10/12Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Owens Corning to $74 From $78, Maintains Sell Rat..
MT
10/10Citigroup Lifts Owens Corning's Price Target to $91 From $90, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/05Owens Corning to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results on October 26
BU
09/20Insider Sell: Owens Corning
MT
09/16Insider Sell: Owens Corning
MT
09/15Owens Corning Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.35 a Share, Payable Nov. 3 to Sharehol..
MT
09/15Owens Corning Declares Third-Quarter 2022 Dividend
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OWENS CORNING
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 820 M - -
Net income 2022 1 204 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 800 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,99x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 8 251 M 8 251 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart OWENS CORNING
Duration : Period :
Owens Corning Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OWENS CORNING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 85,73 $
Average target price 102,87 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian D. Chambers Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Scott Parks Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
José L. Méndez-Andino Executive VP, Chief Research & Development Officer
W. Howard Morris Independent Director
John David Williams Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OWENS CORNING-5.51%8 251
ROCKWOOL A/S-55.37%3 586
STO SE & CO. KGAA-46.33%739
NICHIHA CORPORATION-9.92%687
ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.-80.98%383
OKABE CO., LTD.-11.59%207