    OC   US6907421019

OWENS CORNING

(OC)
  Report
Owens Corning : Awarded as a "2021 National Preferred Partner" by David Weekley Homes

08/31/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
The Insulation business of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has earned the National Preferred Partner Award from David Weekley Homes’ 17th annual National Preferred Partner Survey. This is the ninth consecutive year Owens Corning Insulation, together with its network of contractors and distributors, has been recognized for its innovation, quality, customer service and performance by the privately-held U.S. homebuilder.

“In a dynamic year for our industry, our team has remained resilient and committed to delivering innovation and helping our customers win in the market,” said Mike Swift, vice president and general manager of North American Building Insulation, Owens Corning. “We are honored to once again to receive this distinction from David Weekley Homes, which highlights our strong partnerships throughout the channel.”

The National Preferred Partner Survey is part of the homebuilder’s comprehensive supplier evaluation, measuring all trade partners and their channel partners for world-class excellence. Owens Corning ranked among the top 12 companies to earn the National Preferred Partner status from a total of 140 companies evaluated.

“It is our honor to name Owens Corning as an award winner, as the company has continued to deliver innovation and the solutions needed to surpass the expectations of our homebuyers,” said John Schiegg, vice president of supply chain services for David Weekley Homes. “We have been fortunate to have exceptional National Preferred Partners who provided their products and expertise during an unprecedented time, helping us navigate these obstacles to continue delivering a high-quality product.”

Consistent with the company’s focus on innovation, Owens Corning Insulation recently announced the launch of PINK Next Gen™ Fiberglas™ insulation with advanced fiber technology. The product is designed to meet building codes and help homebuilders and contractors in the post-pandemic environment through safer, faster install.

For more information about Owens Corning Insulation solutions visit www.owenscorning.com or call 1-800-GET-PINK.

About Owens Corning
Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company’s three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 19,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company’s customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2020 sales of $7.1 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500® company for 67 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

About David Weekley Homes
David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Houston and operates in 19 cities across the United States. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes “America’s Best Builder,” “National Housing Quality Award,” and “National Builder of the Year.” Weekley has also appeared 15 times on FORTUNE magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 100,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company’s website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com.

© Business Wire 2021
