    OC   US6907421019

OWENS CORNING

(OC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
83.61 USD    0.00%
Owens Corning Declares Third-Quarter 2022 Dividend

09/15/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share. The dividend will be payable on November 3, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 17, 2022.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be based on the company’s earnings, financial condition, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and construction materials leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our three integrated businesses – Composites, Insulation, and Roofing – provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with approximately 20,000 employees in 33 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2021 sales of $8.5 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

Owens Corning Company News / Owens Corning Investor Relations News


© Business Wire 2022
04:33pOwens Corning Declares Third-Quarter 2022 Dividend
BU
09/09Owens Corning's North American Residential Insulation Business 'Much Healthier' Today, ..
MT
09/02BLANTYRE CAPITAL LIMITED ACQUIRED FI : Oc).
CI
08/18Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Owens Corning With Hold Rating, $103 Price Target
MT
08/10OWENS CORNING : Q3 2022 Roadshow and Conference Presentations
PU
08/02INSIDER SELL : Owens Corning
MT
08/01Owens Corning Completes Acquisition of Natural Polymers
BU
08/01OWENS CORNING (NYSE : OC) completed the acquisition of Natural Polymers, LLC.
CI
07/28UBS Adjusts Owens Corning Price Target to $128 From $137, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/28Wells Fargo Securities Adjusts Price Target on Owens Corning Inc to $89 From $83, Maint..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 833 M - -
Net income 2022 1 216 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 790 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,79x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 8 047 M 8 047 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 71,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 83,61 $
Average target price 103,94 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian D. Chambers Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Scott Parks Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
José L. Méndez-Andino Executive VP, Chief Research & Development Officer
W. Howard Morris Independent Director
John David Williams Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OWENS CORNING-7.61%8 047
ROCKWOOL A/S-52.92%3 893
STO SE & CO. KGAA-32.40%960
NICHIHA CORPORATION-6.97%730
ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.-72.99%544
OKABE CO., LTD.-8.00%221