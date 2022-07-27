Log in
    OC   US6907421019

OWENS CORNING

(OC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-26 pm EDT
82.78 USD   -1.00%
09:14aOWENS CORNING : Q2 2022 Earnings Report Presentation
PU
06:26aOwens Corning's Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
06:14aOWENS CORNING : Delivers Record Net Sales of $2.6 Billion; Generates Net Earnings of $343 Million and Adjusted EBIT of $525 Million - Form 8-K
PU
Owens Corning : Q2 2022 Earnings Report Presentation

07/27/2022 | 09:14am EDT
SECOND-QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Brian Chambers | Chair & Chief Executive Officer

Ken Parks | Chief Financial Officer

July 27, 2022 | Q2 2022

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

This presentation and the associated remarks contain forward-looking statements. We caution you against relying on these statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and the Company's actual results may differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the severity and duration of the current COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, customers and suppliers, as well as related actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response, each of which is uncertain, rapidly changing and difficult to predict; levels of residential, commercial and industrial construction activity; levels of global industrial production; availability and cost of energy, transportation, raw materials or other inputs; issues related to acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or expansions; competitive and pricing factors; demand for our products; relationships with key customers; domestic and international economic and political conditions, including new legislation, policies or other governmental actions in the U.S. or elsewhere; industry and economic conditions that affect the market and operating conditions of our customers, suppliers or lenders; climate change, weather conditions and storm activity; uninsured losses, including those from natural disasters, pandemics, catastrophe, theft or sabotage; legal and regulatory proceedings, including litigation and environmental actions; changes to tariff, trade or investment policies or laws; research and development activities and intellectual property protection; issues involving implementation and protection of Information technology systems; achievement of expected synergies, cost reductions and/or productivity improvements; the level of fixed costs required to run our business; foreign exchange and commodity price fluctuations; our level of indebtedness; our liquidity and the availability and cost of credit; levels of goodwill or other indefinite-lived intangible assets; price volatility in certain wind energy markets in the U.S.; loss of key employees, labor disputes or shortages; defined benefit plan funding obligations; and factors detailed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The terms "year to date" or last twelve months ("LTM") refer to the period ended on the last calendar day of the quarter preceding the date of the investor event

referenced on the first page above. Otherwise, the information in this presentation speaks as of the date of the investor event and is subject to change. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law. Any distribution of this presentation after the investor event is not intended and should not be construed as updating or confirming such information.

This presentation contains references to certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC, which may be referenced in the Appendix or in the tables of our earnings press release. Adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and return on capital exclude certain items that management does not allocate to its segment results because it believes they are not representative of the Company's ongoing operations. When the company provides forward-looking expectations for non-GAAP measures, the most comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations to those GAAP measures are generally not available without unreasonable effort due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP measures in future periods. The variability in timing and amount of adjusting items could have significant and unpredictable effects on future GAAP results.

THE PINK PANTHER™ & © 1964-2022Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved. © 2022 Owens Corning. All Rights Reserved.

AGENDA

Company highlights

Brian Chambers

Financial results

Ken Parks

Business outlook

Brian Chambers

Questions and discussion

All

Owens Corning Delivers Record Net Sales of $2.6 Billion;

Generates Net Earnings of $343 Million and

Adjusted EBIT of $525 Million

OWENS CORNING HIGHLIGHTS

Maintained world-class level of safety performance

Delivered revenue growth of 16%, and adjusted EBIT growth of 29%

Completed acquisition of WearDeck®, a premium producer of composite weather-resistant decking

Formed joint-venture with Pultron Composites to manufacture industry- leading fiberglass rebar

Signed agreement to acquire Natural Polymers, LLC, an innovative manufacturer of spray foam insulation

($ in millions)

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Net sales

2,601

2,239

4,947

4,154

Adjusted EBIT

525

408

942

690

Adjusted EBIT as % of net sales

20%

18%

19%

17%

Adjusted EBITDA

656

529

1,199

929

Adjusted EBITDA as % of net sales

25%

24%

24%

22%

Five-year financial performance

$10,000

20%

$8,000

16%

$6,000

12%

$4,000

8%

$2,000

4%

$0

0%

2018

2019

2020

2021

LTM

Net sales in millions

Adj. EBIT as % of net sales

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

($ in millions, except per share data)

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Net sales

2,601

2,239

4,947

4,154

Net sales growth

16%

38%

19%

29%

Adjusted EBIT

525

408

942

690

Adjusted EBIT as % of net sales

20%

18%

19%

17%

Adjusted earnings

377

283

662

473

Adjusted EPS (diluted)

$3.83

$2.68

$6.67

$4.47

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Owens Corning published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 13:13:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
