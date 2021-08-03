Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Owens Corning
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OC   US6907421019

OWENS CORNING

(OC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Owens Corning : Q3 2021 Roadshow and Conference Presentations

08/03/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
Q3 2021

This presentation shared at the following event:

FOCUSED ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE

08/03/21

OC (Virtual) Roadshow Hosted by RBC

Brian Chambers, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

This presentation and the associated remarks contain forward-looking statements. We caution you against relying on these statements as they

involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and the Company's actual results may differ materially from those projected. Such

risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the severity and duration of the current COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, customers and suppliers, as well as related governmental actions; levels of residential, commercial and industrial construction activity; global industrial production; competitive and pricing factors; demand for our products and relationships with key customers; raw material and other input availability, issues related to acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or expansions; industry, economic and political conditions, including new legislation, policies or other governmental actions in the U.S. or elsewhere; climate change, weather and storm activity; changes to tariff, trade or investment policies or law; uninsured losses, including those from natural disasters, pandemics, catastrophe, theft or sabotage; energy, transportation, price volatility and cost issues; legal and regulatory, including environmental, disputes or proceedings; ability to protect our intellectual property and information technology systems; achievement of expected synergies or productivity improvements; the level of fixed costs required to run our business; currency, commodity and interest rate fluctuations; our level of indebtedness, liquidity, and the availability and cost of credit; levels of goodwill or other indefinite-lived intangible assets; price volatility in U.S. wind energy markets; labor disputes or shortages, or loss of key employees; pension obligations; and factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings.

The terms "year to date" or last twelve months ("LTM") refer to the period ended on the last calendar day of the quarter preceding the date of the

investor event referenced on the first page above. Otherwise the information in this presentation speaks as of the date of the investor event, and is subject to change. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law. Any distribution of this presentation after the investor event is not intended and should not be construed as updating or confirming such information.

This presentation contains references to certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC, which may be referenced in the Appendix or in the tables of our earnings press release. Adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and return on capital exclude certain items that management does not allocate to its segment results because it believes they are not representative of the Company's ongoing operations. When the company provides forward-looking expectations for non-GAAP measures, the most comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations to those GAAP measures are generally not available without unreasonable effort due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP measures in future periods. The variability in timing and amount of adjusting items could have significant and unpredictable effects on future GAAP results.

THE PINK PANTHER™ & © 1964-2021Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved. © 2021 Owens Corning. All Rights Reserved.

2

AGENDA

1 Investment highlights

2 ESG at Owens Corning

3 Three strong businesses

4 Additional financial information

3

OWENS CORNING AT A GLANCE

67

19,000

COUNTRIES WHERE

CONSECUTIVE YEARS

2020 REVENUE

EMPLOYEES

WE OPERATE

AS A FORTUNE® 500

COMPANY

Serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets

INSULATION | ROOFING | COMPOSITES

Note: Data as of 2020 Form 10-K

4

COMPELLING INVESTMENT THESIS

We are a global building and industrial materials leader that capitalizes on market-leading positions and innovative technologies to deliver substantial free cash flow and sustainable shareholder value

MARKET-LEADING POSITIONS

STRONG CASH FLOW GENERATION

INNOVATIVE PRODUCT &

DISCIPLINED CAPITAL ALLOCATION

PROCESS TECHNOLOGIES

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Owens Corning published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 17:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
