UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION Acquisition of Masonite International Corporation On February 8, 2024, Owens Corning entered into an arrangement agreement (as it may be amended from time to time, the ("Arrangement Agreement"), among Owens Corning, MT Acquisition Co ULC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Owens Corning ("Purchaser"), and Masonite International Corporation ("Masonite"). Subject to the terms and conditions of the Arrangement Agreement, Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Masonite (the "Transaction"). The Transaction will be implemented by way of a plan of arrangement pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Upon completion of the Transaction, Masonite will be an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Owens Corning. Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, at the effective time of the Transaction, each issued and outstanding common share, no par value, of Masonite (each, a "Masonite Common Share"), other than any Masonite Common Shares that are held by Masonite or any of its subsidiaries or Owens Corning, Purchaser or any other subsidiary of Owens Corning or any Masonite Common Shares as to which dissent rights have been properly exercised by the holder thereof in accordance with British Columbia law, will be acquired for $133.00 per share in cash, without interest, representing an approximate 38% premium to Masonite's closing share price on February 8, 2024. Consummation of the Transaction is subject to Masonite shareholder approval and applicable regulatory approvals, as well the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. Transaction Related Financing The Transaction will be financed by cash on hand and committed debt financing of up to $3 billion (the "364-day term loan facility") provided by Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc. At the closing date of the Transaction, Owens Corning will transfer consideration to Masonite that will immediately be used to repay the Masonite 2027 term loan facility (the "Masonite term loan facility"). The unaudited pro forma combined financial information set forth below gives effect to the Transaction, including the repayment of the Masonite term loan facility, and the 364-day term loan facility. It does not give effect to any payment, purchase and/or exchange of any outstanding Masonite notes. Basis of Presentation of the Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Financial Information The accompanying unaudited pro forma combined financial information has been prepared by Owens Corning in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X, Pro Forma Financial information, as amended by the final rule, Amendments to Financial Disclosures About Acquired and Disposed Businesses, as adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 20, 2020. The unaudited pro forma combined financial information has been presented for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of what the combined company's financial position or earnings would have been had the Transaction been completed as of the dates indicated. In addition, the unaudited pro forma combined financial information does not claim to project the future financial position or earnings of the combined company. The unaudited pro forma combined financial information contains estimated adjustments, based upon available information and certain assumptions that Owens Corning believes are reasonable under the circumstances. The assumptions underlying the pro forma adjustments are further described in the accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma combined financial information. These assumptions were based on preliminary information and estimates. The unaudited pro forma combined financial information is presented to show the estimated effects of the Transaction, based on the historical Balance Sheets and Statements of Earnings of Owens Corning and Masonite. The Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Balance Sheet was prepared using the Owens Corning and Masonite Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2023. The Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Statement of Earnings was prepared using the Owens Corning and Masonite Statements of Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2023.

- 2 - The unaudited pro forma combined financial information should be read in conjunction with the historical financial information and related notes of Owens Corning and Masonite, which were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("US GAAP"), from which the information was obtained, and which are contained in the following filings of Owens Corning and Masonite, respectively: 1. Owens Corning's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 14, 2024; and 2. Masonite's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024 (the "Masonite 2023 Form 10-K"). The Transaction will be accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 805, Business Combinations. Under this method of accounting, the total consideration will be allocated to Masonite's assets acquired and liabilities assumed based on their estimated fair values at the Transaction date. The process of valuing the net assets of Masonite at the expected Transaction date, as well as evaluating accounting policies for conformity, is preliminary. Any differences between the fair value of the consideration transferred and the fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed will be recorded as goodwill. Accordingly, the purchase price allocation reflected in this unaudited pro forma combined financial information is preliminary and subject to revision based on a final determination of fair value. The repayment of the Masonite term loan facility and the use of the 364-day term loan facility will be accounted for in accordance with ASC Topic 470, Debt. The Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2023 assumes the Transaction occurred on December 31, 2023. The Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Statement of Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2023 assumes the Transaction occurred on January 1, 2023.

- 3 - UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMBINED BALANCE SHEET AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 (in millions) Transaction Accounting

Adjustments Historical

Owens

Corning Historical

Masonite After

Reclassifications

(Note 2) Masonite

Acquisition

(Note 4) Financing

(Note 4) Pro Forma

Combined

Company ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,615 $ 137 $ (2,916 ) A $ 2,760 K $ 1,596 Receivables, net 987 326 - - 1,313 Inventories 1,198 391 19 B - 1,608 Other current assets 117 99 - - 216 Total current assets 3,917 953 (2,897 ) 2,760 4,733 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,841 748 75 C - 4,664 Operating lease right-of-use assets 222 203 - - 425 Goodwill 1,392 295 1,389 D - 3,076 Intangible assets, net 1,528 403 806 E - 2,737 Deferred income taxes 24 27 - - 51 Other non-current assets 313 56 - - 369 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,237 $ 2,685 $ (627 ) $ 2,760 $ 16,055 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 1,216 113 $ - $ - $ 1,329 Current operating lease liabilities 62 32 - - 94 Short-term debt - - - 2,982 K 2,982 Long-term debt - current portion 431 38 - (38 ) K 431 Other current liabilities 615 212 43 F 870 Total current liabilities 2,324 395 43 2,944 5,706 Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,615 1,049 (58 ) G (184 ) K 3,422 Pension plan liability 69 21 - - 90 Other employee benefits liability 112 - - - 112 Non-current operating lease liabilities 165 187 - - 352 Deferred income taxes 427 120 233 H - 780 Other liabilities 315 54 - 369 Total liabilities 6,027 1,826 218 2,760 10,831 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 25 - - - 25 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (a) - - - - - Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (b) 1 - - - 1 Additional paid in capital 4,166 231 (231 ) I - 4,212 46 J Accumulated earnings 4,794 212 (212 ) I - 4,751 (43 ) F - Accumulated other comprehensive deficit (503 ) (120 ) 120 I - (503 ) Cost of common stock in treasury (c) (3,292 ) 525 (525 ) I - (3,292 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,166 848 (845 ) - 5,169 Noncontrolling interests 19 11 - - 30 Total equity 5,185 859 (845 ) - 5,199 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 11,237 $ 2,685 $ (627 ) $ 2,760 $ 16,055 (a) 10 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding at December 31, 2023 (b) 400 shares authorized; 135.5 issued and 87.2 outstanding at December 31, 2023 (c) 48.3 shares at December 31, 2023 See accompanying "Notes to Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Financial Information"

- 4 - UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMBINED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 (in millions, except per share amounts) Transaction Accounting

Adjustments Historical

Owens

Corning Historical

Masonite After

Reclassifications

(Note 2) Masonite

Acquisition

(Note 5) Financing

(Note 5) Pro Forma

Combined

Company NET SALES $ 9,677 $ 2,831 $ - $ - $ 12,508 COST OF SALES 6,994 2,137 19 L - 9,155 5 M - Gross margin 2,683 694 (24 ) - 3,353 OPERATING EXPENSES Marketing and administrative expenses 831 412 36 N - 1,279 Science and technology expenses 123 28 - - 151 Gain on sale of site (189 ) - - - (189 ) Other expense, net 106 43 43 O - 192 Total operating expenses 871 483 79 - 1,433 OPERATING INCOME 1,812 211 (103 ) - 1,920 Non-operating expense (income), net 145 (2 ) - - 143 EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES 1,667 213 (103 ) - 1,777 Interest expense, net 76 51 - 209 Q 336 EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 1,591 162 (103 ) (209 ) 1,441 Income tax expense 401 41 (20 ) P (52 ) P 370 Equity in net earnings of affiliates 3 - - - 3 NET EARNINGS (LOSS) 1,193 121 (83 ) (157 ) 1,074 Net (loss) earnings attributable to non-redeemable and redeemable noncontrolling interests (3 ) 3 - - - NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO STOCKHOLDERS $ 1,196 $ 118 $ (83 ) $ (157 ) $ 1,074 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWENS CORNING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS Basic $ 13.27 $ 11.92 Diluted $ 13.14 $ 11.75 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK Basic 90.1 90.1 Diluted 91.0 91.4 See accompanying "Notes to Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Financial Information"

- 5 - NOTES TO UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION NOTE 1: BASIS OF PRESENTATION The unaudited pro forma combined financial information was prepared using the acquisition method of accounting in accordance with ASC Topic 805, Business Combinations. Under the acquisition method of accounting, the preliminary purchase price is allocated to the underlying tangible and intangible assets acquired and liabilities assumed based on their respective fair market values, with the excess purchase price allocated to goodwill. To prepare the unaudited pro forma combined financial information, Owens Corning adjusted Masonite's assets and liabilities to their estimated fair values based on Owens Corning's preliminary valuation work. Owens Corning has not completed the detailed valuation work necessary to finalize the required estimated fair values and estimated useful lives of Masonite's assets acquired, liabilities to be assumed and the related allocation of the purchase price. The final allocation of the purchase price will be determined after completion of the Transaction and determination of the estimated fair value of Masonite's assets, liabilities, and associated tax adjustments. Accordingly, the final Transaction accounting adjustments could be materially different from the unaudited pro forma adjustments herein. The unaudited pro forma combined financial information was prepared by Owens Corning in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X, Pro Forma Financial Information, as amended by the final rule, Amendments to Financial Disclosures About Acquired and Disposed Businesses, as adopted by the SEC on May 20, 2020. The unaudited pro forma combined financial information has been compiled in U.S. Dollars utilizing the accounting policies adopted by Owens Corning. Certain financial information of Masonite, as presented in its historical consolidated financial statements, has been preliminarily reclassified to conform to the historical presentation in Owens Corning's consolidated financial statements for the purpose of preparing the unaudited pro forma combined financial information. Upon completion of the Transaction, Owens Corning will perform a full and detailed review of Masonite's accounting policies. As a result of that review, Owens Corning may discover additional differences between the accounting policies of the two companies that, when adjusted, may have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements of the combined company. The unaudited pro forma combined financial information does not reflect any anticipated synergies or dis-synergies, operating efficiencies or cost savings that may result from the Transaction and integration costs that may be incurred. The pro forma adjustments represent management's best estimates and are based upon currently available information and certain assumptions that Owens Corning believes are reasonable under the circumstances. The unaudited pro forma combined financial information should be read in conjunction with the historical financial information and related notes of Owens Corning and Masonite, which were prepared in accordance with US GAAP, from which the information was obtained. On October 19, 2023, Masonite acquired Fleetwood Aluminum Products, LLC ("Fleetwood"). The historical Masonite Statement of Earnings used to prepare the Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Statement of Earnings contains results of Fleetwood from the date of acquisition. No adjustment has been made to the Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Statement of Earnings to estimate the full-year earnings of Fleetwood. Additionally, as disclosed in the Masonite 2023 Form 10-K, strategic alternatives are being actively reviewed for Masonite's Architectural segment, which could include a potential sale of all or part of the business. As there is no assurance that a potential transaction will take place or on what terms prior to the close of the Transaction, Owens Corning has made no change related to the strategic review to the pro forma combined financial information herein. NOTE 2: UNAUDITED ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND RECLASSIFICATION ADJUSTMENTS The unaudited pro forma combined financial information reflects adjustments to conform Masonite's results to Owens Corning's accounting policies as follows: • Masonite historically classified Research and Development ("R&D") costs as part of Cost of Sales in the Statement of Earnings, while Owens Corning classifies them as Operating Expenses. Reclassifications to the historical presentation of Masonite's Statement of Earnings and Balance Sheet have been applied to adhere to Owens Corning's financial statement presentation.

- 6 - Reclassifications to Masonite's Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2023 are as follows: Financial Statement Line Historical Masonite

International

Corporation Before

Reclassifications Reclassifications Notes Historical Masonite

International

Corporation After

Reclassifications Restricted cash 12 (12 ) a - Prepaid expenses and other assets 60 (60 ) b - Income taxes receivable 27 (27 ) c - Other current assets - 99 a, b, c 99 Investment in equity investees 20 (20 ) d - Other non-current assets (1) 36 20 d 56 Accrued expenses (1) 241 (241 ) e, f - Income taxes payable 3 (3 ) g - Current operating lease liabilities - 32 e 32 Other current liabilities - 212 f, g 212 Pension plan liability - 21 h 21 Other liabilities 75 (21 ) h 54 Share capital 525 (525 ) i - Cost of common stock in treasury - 525 i 525 (1) This number has been rounded as a result of the conversion from thousands to millions. a. Represents the reclassification of $12 million from Restricted cash to Other current assets. b. Represents the reclassification of $60 million from Prepaid expenses and other assets to Other current assets. c. Represents the reclassification of $27 million from Income taxes receivable to Other current assets. d. Represents the reclassification of $20 million from Investment in equity investees to Other non-current assets. e. Represents the reclassification of $32 million from Accrued expenses to Current operating lease liabilities. f. Represents the reclassification of $209 million from Accrued expenses to Other current liabilities. g. Represents the reclassification of $3 million from Income taxes payable to Other current liabilities. h. Represents the reclassification of $21 million from Other liabilities to Pension plan liability. i. Represents the reclassification of $525 million from Share capital to Cost of common stock in treasury. Reclassifications to Masonite's Consolidated Statement of Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2023 are as follows: Financial Statement Line Historical Masonite

International

Corporation Before

Reclassifications Reclassifications Notes Historical Masonite

International

Corporation After

Reclassifications Cost of Sales $ 2,165 $ (28 ) a $ 2,137 Science and technology expenses 0 28 a 28 Restructuring costs 10 (10 ) b - Asset impairment 33 (33 ) c - Other expense, net - 43 b, c 43 a. Represents the reclassification of R&D costs in the amount of $28 million from Cost of Sales to Science and technology expenses. This reclassification has been done to align Masonite's presentation to Owens Corning's accounting policies. b. Represents the reclassification of $10 million from Restructuring costs to Other expense, net. c. Represents the reclassification of $33 million from Asset impairment to Other expense, net. NOTE 3: PURCHASE CONSIDERATION The Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Balance Sheet has been adjusted in accordance with ASC Topic 805, Business Combinations, to reflect a preliminary allocation of the estimated purchase price to Masonite's assets to be acquired and liabilities to be assumed, with remaining excess recorded as goodwill. The preliminary purchase price allocation in the Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Balance Sheet is based on an estimated price of approximately $3.2 billion. As determined by the Arrangement Agreement, Purchaser will purchase all of the issued and outstanding Masonite Common Shares for $133.00 per share in cash, without interest.

- 7 - The pro forma purchase price adjustments are preliminary and are subject to change based on the Owens Corning common stock price, the number of Masonite Common Shares outstanding, the number of outstanding Masonite equity awards to be converted, and the debt to be obtained at closing, as well as the actual net tangible and intangible assets and liabilities that exist on the closing date of the Transaction. Total estimated Transaction consideration is calculated as follows: (in millions) Amount Closing cash consideration $ 2,904 Fair value of Masonite outstanding equity awards converted to Owens Corning time vesting RSUs 46 Vested SARS and Board of Director RSUs 12 Repayment of Masonite term loan facility (a) 222 Total preliminary estimated transaction consideration $ 3,184 (a) The amount of the Masonite term loan facility was obtained from the Masonite 2023 Form 10-K. The amount outstanding on the Masonite term loan facility is as of December 31, 2023 and could vary materially based on the actual amount outstanding at the close of the Transaction. The closing cash as part of preliminary estimated consideration was calculated at the price of $133.00 per outstanding Masonite Common Share. At December 31, 2023 there were an estimated 21.835 million Masonite Common Shares outstanding. The preliminary estimated fair value of Owens Corning common stock underlying Masonite outstanding equity awards that will be converted into awards with respect to Owens Corning common stock is calculated as follows: (in millions, except share and per share amounts) Amount Number of Masonite stock awards outstanding (a) 649,743 Exchange ratio (b) 0.89 Owens Corning equity awards issued for Masonite outstanding equity awards 578,271 10-day weighted average closing share price of Owens Corning common stock (c) $ 149.35 Fair value of Owens Corning time vesting RSUs issued for Masonite outstanding equity awards $ 86 Less: Estimated fair value allocated to post-transaction compensation expense (40 ) Fair value of awards included in preliminary estimated consideration $ 46 (a) Represents the Masonite stock awards that will be converted into Owens Corning equity awards upon completion of the Transaction, based on awards outstanding at December 31, 2023. Masonite equity awards include awards issued under various stock incentive plans of Masonite. (b) The exchange rate was determined by the consideration amount divided by the volume weighted average closing sale price of one share of Owens Corning common stock for the ten consecutive trading days ended December 29, 2023, in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement Agreement. The exchange rate is preliminary and could vary materially at the close of the Transaction. (c) The ten-day weighted average was calculated for the ten consecutive trading days ended December 29, 2023.

- 8 - The following is a preliminary estimate of the assets to be acquired and liabilities to be assumed by Owens Corning, as if the Transaction had occurred on December 31, 2023: (in millions) Amount Cash and cash equivalents $ 137 Accounts receivable, net 326 Inventories 410 Other current assets 99 Property, plant and equipment, net 823 Operating lease right-of-use assets 203 Intangible assets. net 1,209 Deferred income taxes 27 Other non-current assets 56 Total assets 3,290 Accounts payable 113 Current operating lease liabilities 32 Other current liabilities 212 Long-term debt, net of current portion 807 Non-current operating lease liabilities 187 Deferred income taxes 353 Pension plan liability 21 Other non-current liabilities 54 Net assets acquired 1,511 Non-controlling interest (11 ) Goodwill 1,684 Total preliminary estimated consideration $ 3,184 The preliminary purchase accounting was based on a benchmarking analysis of similar transactions in the industry in order to identify allocations of acquisition consideration to assets acquired and liabilities assumed including intangible assets, step-up in the value of inventory, and real, personal property and leased assets. Upon completion of the Transaction, a final determination of the fair value of Masonite's assets and liabilities will be performed. The final purchase consideration allocation may be materially different than that reflected in the preliminary estimated purchase consideration allocation presented herein. Any increase or decrease in fair values of the net assets as compared with the unaudited pro forma combined financial information may change the amount of the total purchase consideration allocated to goodwill, other assets and liabilities and may impact the combined company statement of earnings due to adjustments in the depreciation and amortization of the adjusted assets. NOTE 4: ADJUSTMENTS TO UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMBINED BALANCE SHEET A. Reflects cash paid as part of total preliminary estimated consideration, summarized in the following table: (in millions) Amount Closing cash consideration $ 2,904 Vested SARS and Board of Director RSUs 12 Adjustment to Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,916

- 9 - B. Reflects the adjustment to Masonite's inventory to step up to fair value. The fair value of inventory is preliminary and subject to change. The preliminary estimated fair value was determined based on the estimated selling price of the inventory, less the remaining manufacturing and selling costs and a normal profit margin on those manufacturing and selling efforts. The following table summarizes the preliminary estimated fair value of Inventories as of December 31, 2023: (in millions) Preliminary

Estimated Asset Fair

Value Inventory $ 410 Less: Masonite's historical inventories, net (391 ) Adjustment to Inventories $ 19 C. Represents the preliminary estimated fair value adjustment to Property, plant and equipment, net acquired. A benchmarking analysis was performed to estimate the fair value of Property, plant and equipment, net; refer to Note 3 for more detail. The estimated fair values and estimated useful lives are preliminary and subject to change once Owens Corning has sufficient information as to the specific types, nature, age, condition and location of Masonite's property, plant and equipment. The completion of the detailed valuation work could have a material impact on the valuation of property, plant and equipment as well as the purchase price allocation. The following table summarizes the preliminary estimated fair value of Property, plant and equipment, net as of December 31, 2023: (in millions) Estimated

Useful Life

(in years) Preliminary Estimated Asset

Fair Value Land N/A $ 27 Buildings 25 168 Machinery and equipment 7 628 Total Property, plant and equipment 823 Less: Masonite's historical Property, plant and equipment, net (748 ) Adjustment to Property, plant and equipment, net $ 75 D. Reflects the estimated value of goodwill recorded as part of the total preliminary estimated consideration. Goodwill arising from the transaction will not be tax deductible. The estimated value of goodwill is subject to change. The following table summarizes the preliminary estimated fair value of goodwill as of December 31, 2023: (in millions) Preliminary

Estimated Asset Fair

Value Goodwill $ 1,684 Less: Masonite historical goodwill (295 ) Adjustment to Goodwill $ 1,389

- 10 - E. Reflects the preliminary estimated fair value of the identifiable intangible assets acquired. A benchmarking analysis was performed to estimate the fair value of identified intangibles, refer to Note 3 for more detail. The estimated fair value and useful lives of intangible assets are preliminary and subject to change. The following table summarizes the preliminary estimated fair value of identifiable intangible assets as of December 31, 2023: (in millions) Estimated

Useful Life

(in years) Preliminary Estimated Asset

Fair Value Customer Relationships 15 $ 753 Patents 10 18 System software development 5 26 Trademarks and trade names (indefinite lived) Indefinite 365 Trademarks and trade names 5 38 License rights and other 4 9 Identifiable intangible assets, net 1,209 Less: Masonite's historical intangible assets, net (403 ) Adjustment to Intangible assets, net $ 806 F. Reflects the preliminary estimated $43 million for nonrecurring Transaction-related expenses expected to be incurred by Owens Corning. These expenses include costs that will be incurred between signing and closing of the Transaction for external advisory services. G. Reflects the impact related to the assumption of Masonite's debt at fair value. The estimated fair value of Masonite's debt is calculated as follows. As disclosed in the Masonite 2023 Form 10-K, the fair value was determined by estimates based on market quotes and calculations based on current market rates available to Masonite and are categorized as having Level 2 valuation inputs as established by the Financial Accounting Standards Board's Fair Value Framework. Market quotes used in these calculations are based on bid prices for Masonite debt instruments and are obtained from and corroborated with multiple independent sources. The market quotes obtained from independent sources are within the range of management's expectations. The fair value of the debt assumed is preliminary and subject to change. (in millions) Amount 3.50 % senior unsecured notes due 2030 $ 325 5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2028 482 Fair value of debt assumed 807 Less: Masonite historical value (865 ) Adjustment to Long-term debt, net of current portion $ (58 ) H. Represents the adjustment of $233 million to the deferred tax asset and the deferred tax liability balances associated with the incremental differences in the book and tax basis created from the preliminary purchase price allocation, primarily resulting from the closing date value of intangible assets. Deferred taxes are established based on a statutory tax rate based on jurisdictions where it is anticipated purchase price allocations will be recorded. The effective tax rate of Owens Corning following the Transaction could be significantly different (either higher or lower) depending on the post-Transaction activities, including legal entity restructuring, and the geographical mix of income. This determination is preliminary and subject to change based upon the final determination of the fair value of the assets and liabilities. I. Reflects the elimination of Masonite's historical equity. J. Reflects $46 million of preliminary estimated consideration related to the pre-combination vesting period for Masonite RSUs and PRSUs that will convert to Owens Corning time vesting RSUs at the date of close.

- 11 - K. Reflects the impact of new financing and the related transaction costs, net of repayment of Masonite's historical debt and impact of the unamortized debt issuance costs. The table below summarizes the financing activities related to the Transaction: (in millions) Short-term

debt Long-term

debt - current

portion Long-term

debt - net of

current

portion Total Proceeds from 364-day term loan facility (a) $ 3,000 $ - $ - $ 3,000 Repayment of Masonite's historical debt (b) - (38 ) (184 ) (222 ) New deferred debt issuance costs (c) (18 ) - - (18 ) Adjustment to Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Balance Sheet $ 2,982 $ (38 ) $ (184 ) $ 2,760 (a) Represents the 364-day term loan facility entered into in connection with the execution of the Transaction with the assumption that Owens Corning will utilize the entire available amount. The actual amount drawn may vary based on available cash balances on the closing date of the Transaction. (b) Represents the repayment of the Masonite term loan facility, which is included in the calculation of consideration as disclosed in Note 3 above. (c) Represents the debt issuance costs incurred for the 364-day term loan facility. NOTE 5: ADJUSTMENTS TO UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMBINED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS L. Reflects the $19 million step up in fair value to Masonite's inventory to approximately $410 million. The fair value of inventory is preliminary and subject to change. The preliminary estimated fair value was determined based on the estimated selling price of the inventory, less the remaining manufacturing and selling costs and a normal profit margin on those manufacturing and selling efforts. The Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Statement of Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2023 is also adjusted to increase Cost of Sales by the same amount as the inventory that is expected to be sold within one year of the Transaction date. M. Reflects the change in depreciation expense included in Cost of Sales, related to step-up in value of Property, plant and equipment, net acquired. This expense is subject to change dependent on the final valuation of Property, plant and equipment, net and final estimated useful lives assigned. (in millions) Estimated

Useful Life

(in years) Preliminary

Estimated

Asset Fair

Value Depreciation for the

twelve months ended

December 31, 2023 Land N/A $ 27 N/A Buildings 25 168 7 Machinery and equipment 7 628 89 Total Property, plant and equipment, net 823 96 Less: Historical depreciation expense (91 ) Net impact, recorded in Cost of Sales $ 5 N. Reflects incremental amortization expense, included in Marketing and administrative expenses related to the fair value of identifiable intangible assets acquired. This expense is subject to change dependent on the final list of intangible assets identified, the useful lives assigned and the final valuation of those intangibles. If the amount of consideration assigned to customer relationships increased(decreased) by $50 million, amortization would increase(decrease) by $3 million. If the estimated useful life were to increase(decrease) by 5 years, amortization would increase(decrease) by $13 million and $(25) million, respectively. (in millions) Estimated

Useful Life

(in years) Preliminary

Estimated

Asset Fair

Value Amortization for the

twelve months ended

December 31, 2023 Customer Relationships 15 $ 753 $ 50 Patents 10 18 2 System software development 5 26 5 Trademarks and trade names (indefinite lived) Indefinite 365 - Trademarks and trade names 5 38 8 License rights and other 4 9 2 Identifiable intangible assets, net 1,209 67 Less: Historical amortization expense (31 ) Net impact, recorded in Marketing and administrative expenses $ 36

- 12 - O. Reflects the preliminary estimated $43 million of nonrecurring Transaction-related expenses expected to be incurred by Owens Corning. These expenses include costs that will be incurred between signing and closing of the Transaction for external advisory services. These nonrecurring expenses are not expected to affect the Statement of Earnings beyond twelve months after the Transaction date. P. Reflects the preliminary estimated $20 million income tax impact related to the unaudited pro forma Masonite acquisition adjustments and $52 million income tax impact related to the unaudited pro forma financing adjustments estimated to be tax deductible, based on a blended federal and state statutory rate of approximately 25%. The effective tax rate of the combined company could be materially different than what is presented in this unaudited pro forma combined financial information depending on post-Transaction activities, including legal entity restructuring, repatriation decisions, and the geographical mix of taxable income. A statutory rate was applied based on jurisdictions where it is anticipated purchase price adjustments will be recorded and incremental financing incurred. The statutory tax rate is not necessarily indicative of the effective tax rate of Owens Corning following the close of the Transaction, which could be materially different depending on post-Transaction activities, including legal entity restructuring and the geographical mix of income. Q. The following adjustments to interest expense reflect the estimated interest expense and financing costs amortization to be incurred by Owens Corning as a result of the financing activities noted in adjustment K. (in millions) Interest expense for the

twelve months ended

December 31, 2023 364-day term loan facility (excluding amortization of debt issuance costs) (a) $ 199 Accretion of Masonite 2030 & 2028 notes to face value (b) 10 Amortization of debt issuance costs related to 364 day term loan facility (c) 18 Total 227 Less: Masonite's historical interest expense (d) (18 ) Net impact, recorded in Interest expense, net 209 (a) Represents interest expense for one year on the 364-day term loan facility entered into in connection with the execution of the Transaction at an interest rate of SOFR plus 1.25% applicable margin. The SOFR rate at December 29, 2023, 5.38%, was used to calculate interest expense. An interest expense increase (decrease) of 0.125% would increase (decrease) the amount of interest expense incurred by $4 million. This assumes that the entire amount is drawn. The final amount drawn will depend on cash balances available at the closing date. (b) Represents the annual amount of accretion of the Masonite 2030 3.50% notes (the "Masonite 2030 notes") and the Masonite 2028 5.375% notes (the "Masonite 2028 notes") to face value, for the pro forma period presented. (c) Represents the debt issuance costs for the 364-day term loan facility entered into in connection with the execution of the Transaction. (d) Represents the interest expense that would not be incurred on the Masonite term loan facility as it is to be paid off as part of the Transaction.