Owens Corning : Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, and welcome to the Owens Corning First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Amber Wohlfarth, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Amber Wohlfarth
Director of Investor Relations
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to join us for today's conference call and review of our business results for the first quarter 2021. Joining us today are Brian Chambers, Owens Corning's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Ken Parks, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our presentation this morning, we will open this 1-hour call to your questions. [Operator Instructions]
Earlier this morning, we issued a news release and filed a 10-Q that detailed our financial results for the first quarter 2021. For the purposes of our discussion today, we have prepared presentation slides that summarize our performance and results, and we'll refer to these slides during this call. You can access the earnings press release, Form 10-Q and the presentation slides at our website, owenscorning.com. Refer to the Investors link under the Corporate section of our homepage. A transcript and recording of this call and the supporting slides will be available on our website for future reference.
Please reference Slide 2 before we begin, where we offer a couple of reminders. First, today's remarks will include forward-looking statements based on our current forecasts and estimates of future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially. We undertake no obligation to update these statements beyond what is required under applicable securities laws. Please refer to the cautionary statements and the risk factors identified in our SEC filings for a more detailed explanation of the inherent risks and uncertainties affecting such forward- looking statements.
Second, the presentation slides in today's remarks contain non-GAAP financial measures. Explanations and reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP measures may be found in the text and financial tables of our earnings press release and presentation, both of which are available on owenscorning.com. Adjusted EBIT is our primary measure of period-over-period comparisons, and we believe it is a meaningful measure for investors to compare our results. Consistent with our historical practice, we've excluded certain items that we believe are not representative of our ongoing operations when calculating adjusted EBIT and adjusted earnings.
We adjust our effective tax rate to remove the effect of quarter-to-quarter fluctuations, which have the potential to be significant in arriving at adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share. We also use free cash flow and free cash flow conversion of adjusted earnings as measures helpful to investors to evaluate the company's ability to generate cash and utilize that cash to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value.
The tables in today's news release and the Form 10-Q include more detailed financial information. For those of you following along with our slide presentation, we will begin on Slide 4.
And now opening remarks from our Chairman and CEO, Brian Chambers. Brian?
Brian D. Chambers
President, CEO & Chairman of the Board
Thanks, Amber. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I hope all of you on the call are staying healthy and safe. During this call 1 year ago as we were all contending with the unprecedented challenges from the onset of a global pandemic, I noted that extraordinary times create the opportunity for extraordinary actions. Over the past year, I'm pleased to say that our team has consistently risen to
the challenges that fundamentally impacted not only our businesses and markets but the ways we work and live.
While many of those challenges continue to affect our daily lives, they are no longer unprecedented. We've learned to be more agile to adapt and respond to changing market conditions, demonstrating that strong execution and an uncompromising commitment to our people and our customers can drive exceptional performance even against this backdrop. We certainly demonstrated this in the first quarter, delivering great operational and financial results by leveraging our market-leading positions, unique product and process technologies, and enterprise operating model to capitalize on strong or improving market conditions.
During our call this morning, I'll start with an overview of Owens Corning's first quarter results before turning it over to Ken, who will provide additional details on our financial performance. I will then come back to talk about our business outlook for the second quarter and share our perspective on key markets.
As always, I will begin my review with safety, where our collective focus remains working together to keep each other, our customers and our suppliers healthy and safe. During the first quarter, we maintained a very safe environment with an RIR of 0.64, which is in line with our full year 2020 performance. More than half of our facilities across the globe have remained injury-free for more than a year. Financially, we delivered record first quarter revenue of $1.9 billion, an increase of 20% compared with the first quarter of 2020, up 18% on a constant currency basis, and adjusted EBIT of $282 million, which is more than double what we reported for the same period last year and a record for any first quarter historically.
Our global teams continue to execute well, delivering outstanding financial results in a dynamic market environment, demonstrating the earnings power of our company. Our performance during the quarter was driven by good volumes, broad price realization and strong manufacturing efficiencies across all our businesses, resulting in an adjusted EBIT margin for the company of 15% with all 3 of our businesses posting double-digit EBIT margins for the third consecutive quarter.
During the quarter, we saw broad strength across many of our end markets. Specifically, the U.S. residential housing market continues to run at a robust pace with both repair and remodeling activity and new construction growth driving strong demand for our products. In addition, we continue to see many of our global markets as well as our commercial and industrial end markets improve throughout the quarter. While market conditions have certainly turned more favorable, our operating priorities, investments and execution have positioned us to deliver these strong financial results.
Across the enterprise, we continue to invest in select growth and productivity initiatives to service our customers and improve our operating performance. Within Insulation, we are investing in automation and process technologies to create a lower cost, more flexible manufacturing network in our residential insulation business as we commercially position ourselves to benefit from a strong housing market. In addition, we continue to invest in new insulation materials and systems in nonresidential applications to expand our global product offering.
In our Composites business, we are investing to grow in higher-value downstream applications such as building and construction, wind energy and infrastructure. And we remain focused on optimizing our low- cost manufacturing network to service key markets such as North America, Europe and India.
And in Roofing, we continue to leverage our vertical integration model to develop innovative products and systems while expanding our roofing components offering and strengthening our partnerships with contractors and distributors to help grow their businesses with our products and brands.
All of this work is enabled by our enterprise operating model, which leverages our commercial strength, material science capabilities and global operating scale, to expand our growth opportunities, improve our operating efficiencies and generate strong free cash flow. Before I turn it over to Ken to walk through our financial performance in more detail, I'd like to share a few additional enterprise updates.
On the talent front, we recently announced the appointment of two great executives. First, I'd like to congratulate Dr. José Méndez-Andino on his recent promotion to Chief Research and Development Officer. Material science research and product and process innovation are fundamental to what we do and how