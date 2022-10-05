Advanced search
    OC   US6907421019

OWENS CORNING

(OC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-04 pm EDT
85.32 USD   +4.25%
09/20Insider Sell: Owens Corning
MT
09/16Insider Sell: Owens Corning
MT
09/15Owens Corning Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.35 a Share, Payable Nov. 3 to Shareholders of Record on Oct. 17
MT
Owens Corning to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results on October 26

10/05/2022 | 07:31am EDT
Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The company will host a call to discuss its financial results at 9 a.m. ET the same day.

Webcast
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/120745403

A webcast replay will be available for one year using the same link.

Callers
Please dial in 10-15 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and use the entry code 201580.

  • U.S.: 1.844.200.6205
  • Canada: 1.833.950.0062
  • Other international locations: +1.929.526.1599

Telephone replay
Telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the call through Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Please use conference replay entry code 864940.

  • U.S.: 1.866.813.9403
  • Canada: 1.226.828.7578
  • Other international locations: +44 204.525.0658

About Owens Corning
Owens Corning is a global building and construction materials leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our three integrated businesses – Composites, Insulation, and Roofing – provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with approximately 20,000 employees in 33 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2021 sales of $8.5 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

Owens Corning Company News / Owens Corning Investor Relations News


© Business Wire 2022
