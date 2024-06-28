The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Owens & Minor, Inc. (“OMI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OMI). The investigation concerns whether OMI and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On June 24, 2024, OMI announced that Alexander J. Bruni, the Company’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, had resigned from his position at the request of the Company, effective June 21, 2024. The Company also announced that it had appointed Jonathan A. Leon, the Company’s Senior Vice President, Corporate Treasurer, as interim Chief Financial Officer effective June 21, 2024. On this news, the price of OMI shares declined by $0.76 per share, or approximately 4.7%, from $16.17 per share on June 24, 2024, to close at $15.41 on June 25, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired OMI securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this CONTACT FORM, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

