  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Owens & Minor, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    OMI   US6907321029

OWENS & MINOR, INC.

(OMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Live Webinar: Protecting America's Vital Workforce from Infection and Harm

05/13/2021 | 09:36am EDT
The objectives of the webinar include:

  • Discuss the Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee Infection Control Guidelines for Protecting Healthcare Personnel
  • Review the role of infection prevention and control in protecting healthcare workers
  • Discuss evidence-based approaches to addressing common healthcare provider concerns regarding infection prevention and control-related occupational risks

Presenter: Dr. Hudson Garrett Jr. PhD, MSN, MPH, FNP-BC, IP-BC, CPPS, CFER, FNAP

The President and CEO of Community Health Associates, LLC, Dr. Hudson Garrett has a faculty appointment as an adjunct assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. He is a frequent international lecturer in the areas of infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and infection prevention and control. He is board-certified in Patient Safety and Infection Prevention and Control. Dr. Garrett is also a member of OSAP/DANB Infection Control Certificate and Certification Steering Commission (ICCCSC).

CE Information: Healthcare professionals can earn 1.5 contact hours for the completion of this program.

Accreditation Information: Terri Goodman & Associates is an approved provider of continuing nursing education by the California Board of Registered Nursing, Provider Number CEP 16550. A Certificate of Completion is available to all participants.

Disclaimer

Owens & Minor Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 13:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 775 M - -
Net income 2021 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 758 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,52x
Yield 2021 0,03%
Capitalization 2 423 M 2 423 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 18 800
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Owens & Minor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 38,14 $
Last Close Price 32,24 $
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward A. Pesicka President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew G. Long Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark A. Beck Chairman
Jeffrey T. Jochims Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eddie N. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OWENS & MINOR, INC.24.58%2 423
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.17.60%11 063
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.8.74%3 465
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.-9.44%2 240
AS ONE CORPORATION-26.52%2 214
TOKAI CORP.17.49%775