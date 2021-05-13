Live Webinar: Protecting America's Vital Workforce from Infection and Harm

The objectives of the webinar include:

Discuss the Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee Infection Control Guidelines for Protecting Healthcare Personnel

Review the role of infection prevention and control in protecting healthcare workers

Discuss evidence-based approaches to addressing common healthcare provider concerns regarding infection prevention and control-related occupational risks

Presenter: Dr. Hudson Garrett Jr. PhD, MSN, MPH, FNP-BC, IP-BC, CPPS, CFER, FNAP

The President and CEO of Community Health Associates, LLC, Dr. Hudson Garrett has a faculty appointment as an adjunct assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. He is a frequent international lecturer in the areas of infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and infection prevention and control. He is board-certified in Patient Safety and Infection Prevention and Control. Dr. Garrett is also a member of OSAP/DANB Infection Control Certificate and Certification Steering Commission (ICCCSC).

CE Information: Healthcare professionals can earn 1.5 contact hours for the completion of this program.

Accreditation Information: Terri Goodman & Associates is an approved provider of continuing nursing education by the California Board of Registered Nursing, Provider Number CEP 16550. A Certificate of Completion is available to all participants.