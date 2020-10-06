Owens & Minor invites the healthcare community to attend this continuing education webinar: Making Sense of 2020: Ensuring Clinical Care Continuity and Operations-An Infection Prevention Perspective

Date and Time: October 28, 2020, 1-2:30 pm EDT

2020 has been quite a year for healthcare, infection prevention and control, and general clinical care practices. COVID-19 has caused a renewed focus on infection control practices across all healthcare settings. This webinar will review the core infection control principles to operate within both contingency and crisis modes as a result of pandemics or outbreaks, as well as the need for a long-term strategic approach to ensure the clinical continuity of care.

The objectives of the webinar include:

Discuss the most important aspects of long-term pandemic preparedness related to infection prevention and control

Review the current evidence-based CDC recommendations for ensuring clinical continuity of care during outbreaks and pandemics

Discuss a strategic approach to maintaining infection control practices and clinical operations in both contingency and crisis modes

Presenter: Dr. Hudson Garrett Jr. PhD, MSN, MPH, FNP-BC, IP-BC, CPPS, CFER, FNAP

The President and CEO of Community Health Associates, LLC, Dr. Hudson Garrett has a faculty appointment as an adjunct assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. He is a frequent international lecturer in the areas of infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and infection prevention and control. He is board-certified in Patient Safety and Infection Prevention and Control. Dr. Garrett is also a member of OSAP/DANB Infection Control Certificate and Certification Steering Commission (ICCCSC).

CE Information: Accreditation Information: Terri Goodman & Associates is approved as a provider of nursing continuing professional development by the New Mexico Nurses Association, an accredited approver by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Commission on Accreditation. Certificate of Completion available to all participants.

Healthcare professionals can earn 1.5 contact hours for the completion of this program.