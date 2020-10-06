Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Owens & Minor, Inc.    OMI

OWENS & MINOR, INC.

(OMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Making Sense of 2020: Ensuring Clinical Care Continuity and Operations-An Infection Prevention Perspective

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

Owens & Minor invites the healthcare community to attend this continuing education webinar: Making Sense of 2020: Ensuring Clinical Care Continuity and Operations-An Infection Prevention Perspective

Date and Time: October 28, 2020, 1-2:30 pm EDT

2020 has been quite a year for healthcare, infection prevention and control, and general clinical care practices. COVID-19 has caused a renewed focus on infection control practices across all healthcare settings. This webinar will review the core infection control principles to operate within both contingency and crisis modes as a result of pandemics or outbreaks, as well as the need for a long-term strategic approach to ensure the clinical continuity of care.

REGISTER

The objectives of the webinar include:

  • Discuss the most important aspects of long-term pandemic preparedness related to infection prevention and control
  • Review the current evidence-based CDC recommendations for ensuring clinical continuity of care during outbreaks and pandemics
  • Discuss a strategic approach to maintaining infection control practices and clinical operations in both contingency and crisis modes

Presenter: Dr. Hudson Garrett Jr. PhD, MSN, MPH, FNP-BC, IP-BC, CPPS, CFER, FNAP

The President and CEO of Community Health Associates, LLC, Dr. Hudson Garrett has a faculty appointment as an adjunct assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. He is a frequent international lecturer in the areas of infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and infection prevention and control. He is board-certified in Patient Safety and Infection Prevention and Control. Dr. Garrett is also a member of OSAP/DANB Infection Control Certificate and Certification Steering Commission (ICCCSC).

CE Information: Accreditation Information: Terri Goodman & Associates is approved as a provider of nursing continuing professional development by the New Mexico Nurses Association, an accredited approver by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Commission on Accreditation. Certificate of Completion available to all participants.

Healthcare professionals can earn 1.5 contact hours for the completion of this program.

Disclaimer

Owens & Minor Inc. published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 21:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OWENS & MINOR, INC.
05:25pMAKING SENSE OF 2020 : Ensuring Clinical Care Continuity and Operations-An Infec..
PU
04:18pOWENS & MINOR INC/VA/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
10/01OWENS & MINOR : Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock
BU
09/29OWENS & MINOR : Inc. Announces Offering of Common Stock
BU
09/25OWENS & MINOR : Announces Board Succession
BU
09/24E.W. Scripps, Darden rise; Accenture, Penn National fall
AQ
09/24OWENS & MINOR : Novan Strengthens Financial Leadership with Appointments of Chie..
AQ
09/24OWENS & MINOR INC/VA/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
09/24OWENS & MINOR : Updates Annual Earnings Guidance
BU
09/22OWENS & MINOR : Ed Pesicka to Speak at HIDA's COVID-19 Supply Chain Virtual Summ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 148 M - -
Net income 2020 79,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 0,04%
Capitalization 1 554 M 1 554 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 15 400
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Owens & Minor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 20,93 $
Last Close Price 24,36 $
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target -14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward A. Pesicka President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. Beck Chairman
Jeffrey T. Jochims Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles L. Graves Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Andrew G. Long Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OWENS & MINOR, INC.335.20%1 554
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.-9.31%8 639
AS ONE CORPORATION47.31%2 704
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.2.38%2 317
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.-39.56%1 799
TOKAI CORP.-23.57%706
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group