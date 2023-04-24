Advanced search
OWENS & MINOR, INC.

04:00:01 2023-04-24 pm EDT
16.04 USD   +2.89%
04:31pOwens & Minor Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
04/19Owens & Minor Inc/va/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/19Owens & Minor, Inc. Announces Executive Changes, Effective May 17, 2023
CI
Owens & Minor Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

04/24/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
Management will host a conference call to discuss results on Friday, May 5 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) plans to release financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Friday, May 5, 2023, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day. Participants may access the call via the toll-free dial-in number at 1-888-300-2035, or the toll dial-in number at 1-646-517-7437. The conference ID access code is 1058917.

All interested stakeholders are encouraged to access the simultaneous live webcast by visiting the investor relations page of the Owens & Minor website available at investors.owens-minor.com/events-and-presentations/. A replay of the webcast can be accessed following the presentation at the link provided above.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company integrating product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. Owens & Minor drives visibility, control and efficiency for patients, providers, and healthcare professionals across the supply chain with proprietary technology and solutions, an extensive product portfolio, an Americas-based manufacturing footprint for personal protective equipment (PPE) and surgical products, as well as a robust portfolio of products and services for patients managing chronic and acute conditions in the home setting. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Va., Owens & Minor is a 140-year-old company powered by more than 20,000 global teammates. Learn more at https://www.owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor/.


© Business Wire 2023
04/17Owens & Minor Inc/va/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
03/10UBS Lowers Owens & Minor's Price Target to $22 From $25, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/08Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Owens & Minor to $17 From $20, Maintains Neutral Rati..
MT
03/07Credit Suisse Lowers Owens & Minor's Price Target to $17 From $20 After Below-Consensus..
MT
03/02Transcript : Owens & Minor, Inc. Presents at Citi’s 2023 Healthcare Serv..
CI
03/01Owens & Minor to Participate in Citi's 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT ..
BU
02/28OWENS & MINOR INC/VA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 175 M - -
Net income 2023 -4,50 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 244 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -74,2x
Yield 2023 0,04%
Capitalization 1 188 M 1 188 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 22 500
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Owens & Minor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,59 $
Average target price 17,50 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward A. Pesicka President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander J. Bruni Senior Vice President-Finance & Patient Direct
Mark A. Beck Chairman
Snehashish Sarkar Chief Information Officer & SVP
Robert J. Henkel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OWENS & MINOR, INC.-20.17%1 188
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.5.98%11 106
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.-10.90%1 683
AS ONE CORPORATION-3.13%1 504
TOKAI CORP.3.33%521
JAPAN MEDICAL DYNAMIC MARKETING, INC.11.54%197
