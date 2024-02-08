Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day. Participants may access the call via the toll-free dial-in number at 1-888-300-2035, or the toll dial-in number at 1-646-517-7437. The conference ID access code is 1058917.

All interested stakeholders are encouraged to access the simultaneous live webcast by visiting the investor relations page of the Owens & Minor website available at investors.owens-minor.com/events-and-presentations/. A replay of the webcast can be accessed following the presentation at the link provided above.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company providing essential products and services that support care from the hospital to the home. For over 100 years, Owens & Minor and its affiliated brands, Apria®, Byram®, and HALYARD*, have helped to make each day better for the patients, providers, and communities we serve. Powered by more than 20,000 teammates worldwide, Owens & Minor delivers comfort and confidence behind the scenes so healthcare stays at the forefront. Owens & Minor exists because every day, everywhere, Life Takes Care™. Learn more at https://www.owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on X and connect on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor/.

