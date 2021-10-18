Owens & Minor : Connecting Clinicians with Supply Chain Professionals for better Outcomes

In this video, Angela McNally, Owens & Minor Vice President, Services, participates in Connecting Clinicians with Supply Chain Professionals for Better Outcomes, a panel discussion at AHRMM 2021. Hear her discuss how supply chain leaders are partnering with clinical leaders to create greater efficiency in the operating room.

Listen to this recording to discover best practices in the perioperative supply chain to make an operating room more efficient. Learn how hospitals are leveraging innovative technologies like Owens & Minor's QSight, the industry-leading, cloud-based inventory management solution, to reduce excess inventory in the operating room.