Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Owens & Minor, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMI   US6907321029

OWENS & MINOR, INC.

(OMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Owens & Minor : Connecting Clinicians with Supply Chain Professionals for better Outcomes

10/18/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In this video, Angela McNally, Owens & Minor Vice President, Services, participates in Connecting Clinicians with Supply Chain Professionals for Better Outcomes, a panel discussion at AHRMM 2021. Hear her discuss how supply chain leaders are partnering with clinical leaders to create greater efficiency in the operating room.

Listen to this recording to discover best practices in the perioperative supply chain to make an operating room more efficient. Learn how hospitals are leveraging innovative technologies like Owens & Minor's QSight, the industry-leading, cloud-based inventory management solution, to reduce excess inventory in the operating room.

Disclaimer

Owens & Minor Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 18:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OWENS & MINOR, INC.
02:32pOWENS & MINOR : Connecting Clinicians with Supply Chain Professionals for better Outcomes
PU
10/06OWENS & MINOR : Recognizes Healthcare Supply Chain Professionals
PU
09/29OWENS & MINOR : How SurgiTrack's OneScore Improves Efficiency in the OR
PU
09/14OWENS & MINOR INC/VA/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
09/14OWENS & MINOR, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/07OWENS & MINOR : to Present at the Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference
BU
09/02OWENS & MINOR : An East Coast Regional Hospital System Transforms Their Sutures Program
PU
08/17ENDURING WEBINAR : Skin Health & Hand Hygiene Compliance: Let Science Be Your Guide
PU
08/17ENDURING WEBINAR : Better is Possible
PU
08/17ENDURING WEBINAR : Spotlight on Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) and its Alcohol Sidekick
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OWENS & MINOR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 817 M - -
Net income 2021 229 M - -
Net Debt 2021 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 0,03%
Capitalization 2 485 M 2 485 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 18 800
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Owens & Minor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 32,93 $
Average target price 47,40 $
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward A. Pesicka President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew G. Long Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark A. Beck Chairman
Jeffrey T. Jochims Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark F. McGettrick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OWENS & MINOR, INC.21.74%2 485
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.15.82%10 818
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.1.91%3 343
AS ONE CORPORATION-10.03%2 599
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.1.46%2 407
TOKAI CORP.10.57%695