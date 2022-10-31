Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Owens & Minor, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMI   US6907321029

OWENS & MINOR, INC.

(OMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:39 2022-10-31 pm EDT
17.00 USD   -3.49%
03:22pOwens & Minor : Costs Rising? A Strategic Partnership Can offer Solutions
PU
12:16pUBS Lowers Owens & Minor's PT to $23 From $35, Keeps Buy Rating; Says Channel Checks Suggest H2 Products Segment Hit to Linger
MT
10/25The Owens & Minor Foundation Announces Donation to National Association for Free and Charitable Clinics
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Owens & Minor : Costs Rising? A Strategic Partnership Can offer Solutions

10/31/2022 | 03:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Like so many sectors of our economy, healthcare costs are continuing to rise at a rapid rate. However, hospitals are not seeing a corresponding rise in revenue The result is that costs are rising faster than reimbursement at most hospital leading to smaller and smaller margins.

In times like these, you need a distribution and logistics partner who can offer creative solutions for bringing expenses under control. The right partner provides innovative methods for cost-effectively supplying the products and services your clinicians need, to deliver superior patient care.

What should you look for in such a partner? According to a recent survey by Owens & Minor, 227 hospital purchasing leaders identified three areas for improvement which matter most: Cost-effectiveness (78%), Supply Reliability (76%), and Operational Efficiency (75%).

For Cost-Effectiveness, Look for a Partner That Helps Streamline Procurement

Facilities can be served by hundreds of manufacturers. Multiple suppliers add extra costs and complexity to your supply chain, including additional freight and procurement expenses. The partner you choose should offer a program that identifies opportunities to consolidate your purchases through an extensive distribution network, and save your facility significant time and money on procurement expenses.

For Supply Reliability, Look for a Partner with Americas-Based Manufacturing

The supply chain issues currently plaguing so many hospitals and healthcare systems could largely be prevented by partnering with a distribution and logistics firm offering products made in the Americas. While others are waiting on deliveries from around the world, your facility can maintain critical supply levels. You'll have choices, access and control to maximize impact, in terms of reduced cost and quality of care. Americas-based manufacturing results in both improved supply reliability and risk mitigation for your facility.

For Operational Efficiency, Look for a Partner That Excels in Standardization

Having too many suppliers and product variations can be a source of waste that can undermine quality and have a potentially adverse effect on patient satisfaction. Partnering with the right distribution and logistics company can give your facility actionable data and analytics to make informed, evidence-based decisions about product and supply spending. You can identify opportunities to consolidate and standardize across locations, contracts, suppliers, UOMs, product classes, and categories. The potential results? Better tiered pricing, fewer deliveries and SKUs, reduced freight costs, more predictable patient outcomes, and increased staff efficiency.

To learn about the many ways Owens & Minor can help you reduce overall costs and improve the health of your supply chain, contact us at omlearnmore@owens-minor.com or call 1-866-935-0798.

Disclaimer

Owens & Minor Inc. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 19:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OWENS & MINOR, INC.
03:22pOwens & Minor : Costs Rising? A Strategic Partnership Can offer Solutions
PU
12:16pUBS Lowers Owens & Minor's PT to $23 From $35, Keeps Buy Rating; Says Channel Checks Su..
MT
10/25The Owens & Minor Foundation Announces Donation to National Association for Free and Ch..
BU
10/24Wall Street Set to Open Higher as Markets Look to Build on Strong Week Ahead of PMI Dat..
MT
10/24US Futures Higher, Looking to Build on Strong Week Ahead of PMI Data
MT
10/24Top Premarket Decliners
MT
10/14Credit Suisse Lowers Owens & Minor's PT to $20 from $37, Reducing Estimates on Disappoi..
MT
10/13Wall Street tumbles on inflation data
MS
10/13Citigroup Downgrades Owens & Minor to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $18 Fro..
MT
10/13Analyst recommendations: Biogen, Colgate, Comcast, Glencore, Sag..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OWENS & MINOR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 736 M - -
Net income 2022 95,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 399 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 0,05%
Capitalization 1 343 M 1 343 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 17 300
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Owens & Minor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,61 $
Average target price 20,33 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward A. Pesicka President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew G. Long Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark A. Beck Chairman
Jeffrey T. Jochims Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Henkel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OWENS & MINOR, INC.-59.52%1 343
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.-9.54%9 546
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.5.63%1 811
AS ONE CORPORATION-18.29%1 594
TOKAI CORP.-6.63%440
JAPAN MEDICAL DYNAMIC MARKETING, INC.-36.81%212