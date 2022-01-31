Log in
    OMI   US6907321029

OWENS & MINOR, INC.

(OMI)
  Report
Owens & Minor : Five reasons to get excited about QSight's 2.0 Reporting

01/31/2022 | 03:32pm EST
Owens & Minor's QSight, the industry-leading, cloud-based solution for managing inventory in procedural areas, offers a number of exciting features. From Alerts that display critical information such as inventory on hand or items on order, to automatic alerts for expiring, expired, and recalled products that help improve patient safety. QSight's reporting feature is truly the power behind the solution, featuring over 70 built-in reports for users. Now, Owens & Minor introducing QSight's new 2.0 Reporting that offers more robust tools right at your fingertips. Here are five reasons to get excited about the new reporting capabilities of QSight.

Disclaimer

Owens & Minor Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 20:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 752 M - -
Net income 2021 225 M - -
Net Debt 2021 772 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 0,02%
Capitalization 3 267 M 3 267 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 18 800
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 43,30 $
Average target price 56,75 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward A. Pesicka President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew G. Long Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark A. Beck Chairman
Jeffrey T. Jochims Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark F. McGettrick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OWENS & MINOR, INC.-0.46%3 267
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.-2.36%10 498
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.1.91%3 343
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.-5.86%2 067
AS ONE CORPORATION-27.50%1 815
TOKAI CORP.-9.67%545