Owens & Minor : Five reasons to get excited about QSight's 2.0 Reporting

Owens & Minor's QSight, the industry-leading, cloud-based solution for managing inventory in procedural areas, offers a number of exciting features. From Alerts that display critical information such as inventory on hand or items on order, to automatic alerts for expiring, expired, and recalled products that help improve patient safety. QSight's reporting feature is truly the power behind the solution, featuring over 70 built-in reports for users. Now, Owens & Minor introducing QSight's new 2.0 Reporting that offers more robust tools right at your fingertips. Here are five reasons to get excited about the new reporting capabilities of QSight.