Owens & Minor, Inc.

OWENS & MINOR, INC.

(OMI)
Owens & Minor : Honors the Life of Former Leader Henry Berling

02/13/2021 | 12:15pm EST
Owens & Minor extends heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Henry Berling, who passed away on February 9, 2021.

Henry began his career with Owens & Minor in 1966, and played a pivotal role as the Company expanded its services and capabilities. In his 40 years with the Company, he earned a reputation for his commitment to integrity and ingenuity.

'Henry's remarkable contributions to this Company are present in the way we're continuing to provide innovative solutions for our healthcare customers in an ever-changing industry,' said Ed Pesicka, President & CEO, Owens & Minor. 'I'm proud to continue his open-door approach to leadership and customer service.'

Owens & Minor's Chairman Emeritus and former CEO, Gil Minor, also offered his respects. 'I met Henry in 1965. The occasion turned out to be historic. Henry's father and my father sat down and signed papers that merged Owens & Minor with A&J Surgical Supply, the Berling's family company. This marked a new beginning of our modern-day company. No one contributed more to our success than Henry. I loved the guy, the industry loved Henry, our customers loved Henry and our teammates loved Henry. He and I spent many hours on the road calling on customers and suppliers where Henry was so respected. Words aren't adequate to describe what Henry meant to O&M, and what O&M meant to him.

'Some characteristics of Henry were his integrity, his loyalty, his work ethic, his wisdom and his always bright vision of the future. To anyone who knew him, he was an individual who you would want to follow into battle, and he would always be there, leading, for his company, for his family, for his customers, for his teammates and always respecting our competition. Farewell dear friend, you will live in our hearts forever.'

Obituary from Richmond Times-Dispatch

Disclaimer

Owens & Minor Inc. published this content on 13 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2021 17:14:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
