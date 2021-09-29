Log in
    OMI   US6907321029

OWENS & MINOR, INC.

(OMI)
Owens & Minor : How SurgiTrack's OneScore Improves Efficiency in the OR

09/29/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
James: John, thanks for taking the time to talk with me. Before we take a deep dive into SurgiTrack's OneScore, let's start with the basics. What exactly is OneScore?

Raab: I'm glad to be here, Ned. OneScore is a number from zero to 100 that tells a hospital how their perioperative space is performing. Think of it as a score or grade of how efficient a hospital is running their perioperative area.

James: A score or grade is usually based on something, such as points scored or how many questions you answered correctly. What is OneScore based on?

Raab: OneScore is a unique analysis Owens & Minor conducts based on over 250 different metrics we collect at the hospital. These metrics are then rolled up into one of four categories: Procedure Management, Product Management, Productivity Management and Information Management. We then combine the category scores into an overall performance score which we call OneScore.

James: What are some of the things you measure in each of those categories

Raab: Ned, each category is different. For instance, under procedure management we measure things like product variability between surgeon and product consumption. Under product management we baseline a customer's product purchases to case volume, and their product replenishment practices. Under productivity management we consider the ratio of clinical to nonclinical staff involved with basic case assembly, and the volume of product handled each day. Under information management we look how you use data to make business decisions.

James: And each one of those gets a score, which rolls up into the category score which then rolls up into the OneScore.

Raab: You got it.

James: John, this seems pretty sophisticated. Is this model based on something?

Raab: OneScore is definitely more than your typical internal tracking. It actually uses a process called composite scoring, which you'll find in a lot of different industries, but not very often in the medical field.

Disclaimer

Owens & Minor Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 19:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
