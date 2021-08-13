Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Owens & Minor, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMI   US6907321029

OWENS & MINOR, INC.

(OMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Owens & Minor : Opens Call for Nominations for the Tenth Annual Earl G. Reubel Awards

08/13/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Awardees will be recognized for excellence in healthcare supplier diversity among three categories

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) today announced a call for nominations for the Earl G. Reubel Awards, which recognize individuals and organizations that demonstrate excellence in diversity within the healthcare supply chain. The Earl G. Reubel Awards will be presented during the annual Healthcare Supplier Diversity Alliance (HSDA) Conference, to take place virtually September 14, 2021. Categories include Civic Leadership, Large Corporate Leadership, and Diversity Enterprise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210813005363/en/

“As a founding partner of the Earl G. Reubel Awards, Owens & Minor is privileged to associate and collaborate with our diverse network of trusted suppliers and offer the recognition they deserve,” said Edward A. Pesicka, President and CEO of Owens & Minor. “The pursuit of excellence and the tenacious endeavors of the Healthcare Supplier Diversity Alliance members and subscribers help drive progress, productivity, and performance across manufacturers, distributors, historically underutilized businesses, group purchasing organizations, and healthcare providers.”

Nominations for the Earl G. Reubel Awards will close at 6:00 p.m. EDT on August 27, 2021, with two finalists for each of the three categories to be announced the week of September 6, 2021. The Awards ceremony will take place from 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. EDT on September 14, 2021, with brief tributes and recognitions from Pesicka and Joe Reubel, President and CEO of Kerma Medical Products, during the program. For each award category, consideration will be given to individuals and organizations that represent diverse and underrepresented populations and that demonstrate entrepreneurship, civic engagement, or professional service leadership and are actively engaged in impacting healthcare delivery and/or community wellness.

“In 1996, Kerma Medical was Owens & Minor’s first in the mentor/protégé program, seizing the opportunity to lead the charge of promoting supplier diversity in the healthcare industry,” said Joe Reubel, President and CEO of Kerma Medical Products. “The mutual growth that has been realized over the years is a result of O&M’s steadfast support and dedication to the cause and we are so pleased to recognize others in that same spirit, through the Earl G. Reubel Awards.”

The Earl G. Reubel Awards, established by Owens & Minor in 2012, are named in honor of the late Earl G. Reubel, the entrepreneur who founded Kerma Medical Products and shaped it into one of the largest veteran-, minority-owned medical supply companies in the country. Based in Suffolk, Va., the family owned Kerma Medical Products has earned state and national accolades in the healthcare and business community and has been one of Owens & Minor’s largest minority suppliers for 30 years.

“In many ways, Kerma Medical Products exemplifies Owens & Minor’s Mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance Healthcare,” said Pesicka. “Our enduring partnership serves as a natural extension of the value and trust we instill among our customers. We look forward to recognizing the companies and individuals who also aspire to Earl G. Reubel’s example of excellence in healthcare supplier diversity.”

Learn more about Owens & Minor’s commitment to supplier diversity and use this link to submit nominations for the Earl G. Reubel Awards by no later than August 27, 2021.

About Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company that incorporates product manufacturing, distribution support and innovative technology services to deliver significant and sustained value across the breadth of the industry – from acute care to patients in their home. Aligned to its Mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance Healthcare™, more than 15,000 global teammates serve over 4,000 healthcare industry customers. A vertically-integrated, predominantly Americas-based footprint enables Owens & Minor to reliably supply its self-manufactured surgical and PPE products. This seamless value chain integrates with a portfolio of products representing 1,200 branded suppliers. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, Owens & Minor has grown into a FORTUNE 500 company with operations located across North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America. For more information about Owens & Minor, visit owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about OWENS & MINOR, INC.
02:03pOWENS & MINOR : Opens Call for Nominations for the Tenth Annual Earl G. Reubel A..
BU
08/12OWENS & MINOR : OMI) Insiders Make Significant Share Sales Extending the Trend o..
MT
08/11INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Owens & Minor
MT
08/11INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend at Owens & Minor
MT
08/11INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at Owens & Minor
MT
08/11INSIDER TRENDS : Owens & Minor Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
08/03OWENS & MINOR IN : VA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/03Owens & Minor, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Third Quarter 2021
CI
08/03Owens & Minor, Inc. Revises Revenue Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
08/03OWENS & MINOR : Q2 Adjusted Earnings Grow as Revenue Gains; Maintains Full-Year ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OWENS & MINOR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 798 M - -
Net income 2021 229 M - -
Net Debt 2021 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 0,03%
Capitalization 2 988 M 2 988 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 18 800
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Owens & Minor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 39,59 $
Average target price 46,17 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward A. Pesicka President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew G. Long Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark A. Beck Chairman
Jeffrey T. Jochims Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark F. McGettrick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OWENS & MINOR, INC.46.36%2 988
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.13.07%10 561
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.1.91%3 343
AS ONE CORPORATION-14.84%2 545
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.-5.40%2 321
TOKAI CORP.16.41%759